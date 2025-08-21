PlasBit Achieves PCI DSS v4.0.1 Compliance, Reinforcing User Data Protection

[PRESS RELEASE – Warszawa, Poland, August 21st, 2025]

PlasBit, a cryptocurrency platform headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, has successfully upgraded its compliance to the latest Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 4.0.1.

PlasBit has upgraded its security framework to comply with the latest Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) v4.0.1 (Certification No. 13AC-24PC-5840). This certification (Level 1) is the highest international standard for protecting payment card data and confirms that PlasBit handles sensitive information with the same level of security required by leading financial institutions.

Users can find more info here: https://x.com/PlasBit/status/1957368738530910225

PCI DSS, developed by the major payment networks including Visa and MasterCard, is a global standard designed to secure cardholder data and reduce fraud. Version 4.0.1 is its most advanced iteration, reflecting the realities of today’s digital landscape. It strengthens risk management, improves monitoring, and gives organizations more flexibility on how they meet security requirements while demanding continuous oversight rather than one-time compliance.

Becoming one of the companies in the cryptocurrency sector to reach this level of compliance underscores PlasBit’s standing as a trusted Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP). The certification also reflects the company’s privacy-first philosophy. Data protection and financial sovereignty are built into its ecosystem, not added as an afterthought. Every safeguard, from advanced encryption to in-house infrastructure, supports the idea that individuals should control their wealth without sacrificing security or privacy.

This milestone reflects PlasBit’s core philosophy of remaining fully self-funded and independent, operating its own infrastructure, developing its own technology, and managing compliance in-house. That independence, inspired by cypherpunk principles of sovereignty and resistance to unnecessary centralization, keeps the company’s focus squarely on protecting its users rather than serving outside interests.

Achieving PCI DSS v4.0.1 is not an endpoint but part of an ongoing journey. Security is never static, and PlasBit will continue to adapt, strengthen, and align with global standards while staying true to its cypherpunk roots and core principles of privacy, independence, and security.

The PCI DSS v4.0.1 certification reflects PlasBit’s ongoing commitment to setting high standards of security and compliance in the crypto industry.

About PlasBit

Founded in 2020, PlasBit is a regulated, self-funded crypto platform focused on freedom, financial independence, and privacy. Registered in Poland (PlasBit Sp. z o.o.; NIP 5214002884), we hold a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license (No. RDWW-650) from the Polish Ministry of Finance. Our goal is to free users from traditional banking limits and enable them to fully own and manage their assets.

The post PlasBit Achieves PCI DSS v4.0.1 Compliance, Reinforcing User Data Protection appeared first on CryptoPotato.