Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Plasma is conducting an airdrop for early token sale contributors.

The airdrop rewards smaller depositors who completed Sonar verification during Plasma’s fundraising phase.

Plasma today announced a token distribution for contributors to its public sale, with eligibility verified through Sonar.

The airdrop targets smaller depositors who participated in Plasma’s fundraising round and completed Sonar verification, rewarding early backers with XPL tokens as the network moves toward broader availability.

Plasma’s deposit campaign drew more than $1 billion in stablecoin commitments in just over 30 minutes, granting participants the right to join the public sale. The public sale, conducted on Echo, attracted $373 million in commitments, seven times its $50 million cap.