Plasma confirms that all users participating in the IC0 pre-deposit plan will receive an XPL airdrop worth approximately $8,390

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Decrypt, Plasma confirmed that all users who participated in the pre-deposit program received $8,390 worth of XPL tokens, even if they ultimately did not actually purchase XPL through the ICO. Plasma stated that within three hours of the mainnet beta launch, half of the ICO participants had already claimed their tokens. Plasma allocated a total of 25 million tokens to all pre-depositors, which will be distributed evenly among all depositors. This means that whether depositing $1 or $10,000, the additional rewards received are the same. Plasma's mainnet beta launch coincided with the launch of its TGE token and its stablecoin-native digital bank, Plasma One, this week. The digital bank's card will use the Plasma blockchain as a payment rail and boast 4% cashback on purchases. Plasma executives stated that this launch is the first step forward, with more planned for the future.PANews reported on September 25th that according to Decrypt, Plasma confirmed that all users who participated in the pre-deposit program received $8,390 worth of XPL tokens, even if they ultimately did not actually purchase XPL through the ICO. Plasma stated that within three hours of the mainnet beta launch, half of the ICO participants had already claimed their tokens. Plasma allocated a total of 25 million tokens to all pre-depositors, which will be distributed evenly among all depositors. This means that whether depositing $1 or $10,000, the additional rewards received are the same. Plasma's mainnet beta launch coincided with the launch of its TGE token and its stablecoin-native digital bank, Plasma One, this week. The digital bank's card will use the Plasma blockchain as a payment rail and boast 4% cashback on purchases. Plasma executives stated that this launch is the first step forward, with more planned for the future.

Plasma confirms that all users participating in the IC0 pre-deposit plan will receive an XPL airdrop worth approximately $8,390

Par : PANews
2025/09/25 23:54
Plasma
XPL$1.1118+455.90%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001526-7.45%
1
1$0.010236-41.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01148-6.20%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07155-15.54%

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Decrypt, Plasma confirmed that all users who participated in the pre-deposit program received $8,390 worth of XPL tokens, even if they ultimately did not actually purchase XPL through the ICO. Plasma stated that within three hours of the mainnet beta launch, half of the ICO participants had already claimed their tokens. Plasma allocated a total of 25 million tokens to all pre-depositors, which will be distributed evenly among all depositors. This means that whether depositing $1 or $10,000, the additional rewards received are the same.

Plasma's mainnet beta launch coincided with the launch of its TGE token and its stablecoin-native digital bank, Plasma One, this week. The digital bank's card will use the Plasma blockchain as a payment rail and boast 4% cashback on purchases. Plasma executives stated that this launch is the first step forward, with more planned for the future.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

ADA is flashing mixed signals, but its chances of rallying to $0.95 might have diminished.
Cardano
ADA$0.7703-6.53%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/26 00:33
Partager
MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Picture the crypto market like a crowded stadium where meme coins are the loudest fans. Some are waving banners, others […] The post MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002187-8.60%
MOG Coin
MOG$0.000000627-11.05%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/26 00:21
Partager
Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Total perpetual DEX trading volume across major networks surged past $67 billion on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive daily record. Among the leading protocols, Aster, built on BNB Chain, registered a daily volume exceeding $35 billion, half of the entire perpetual DEX market.Visit Website
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2703-3.49%
Binance Coin
BNB$963.77-5.06%
Aster
ASTER$1.9193-17.09%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/25 23:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months