Plasma has hired three new senior executives

PANews reported on September 9th that Blockworks has announced that Plasma, the upcoming Layer 1 blockchain network built specifically for stablecoins, has hired three new senior executives. The startup has hired Murat Firart, the founder of BiLira, a Turkish cryptocurrency exchange and issuer of a stablecoin pegged to the Turkish lira, as Head of Product; Adam Jacobs, formerly of FTX and later of Canadian fintech company Nuvei, as Head of Global Payments; and Usmann Khan, ranked sixth on the cryptocurrency bug bounty platform ImmuneFi, as Head of Protocol Security. Plasma has not yet publicly announced a date for its mainnet launch.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.