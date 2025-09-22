The post Plasma opens stablecoin bank Plasma One for dollar access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Plasma, an L1 designed for stablecoin payments, announced the launch of Plasma One on Monday. Marketed as the first stablecoin-native neobank, Plasma One integrates spending, saving, and earning in digital dollars into a single platform. The launch targets users in emerging markets where dollar access is in high demand, offering features such as stablecoin-backed cards, fee-free USDT transfers, and rapid onboarding. While hundreds of millions already use stablecoins for necessity rather than speculation, adoption has been hampered by fragmented interfaces, reliance on centralized exchanges, and poor localization. Plasma One aims to address these barriers with localized teams, peer-to-peer cash integrations, and borderless card services available in over 150 countries. “The dollar is the product, and most of the world is desperate to access it. Stablecoins provide a fundamental, permissionless way to hold and move dollars anywhere,” said CEO Paul Faecks. “Plasma One is our answer to the distribution problem as it puts us directly in the hands of people who face financial exclusion.” The service also includes up to 10%+ yields on balances and 4% cash back on purchases, positioning it as a vertically integrated offering across infrastructure, tooling, and consumer applications. Plasma will serve as its own first customer to test and scale its payments stack ahead of its mainnet beta launch on Sept. 25. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/plasma-one-stablecoin-neobankThe post Plasma opens stablecoin bank Plasma One for dollar access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Plasma, an L1 designed for stablecoin payments, announced the launch of Plasma One on Monday. Marketed as the first stablecoin-native neobank, Plasma One integrates spending, saving, and earning in digital dollars into a single platform. The launch targets users in emerging markets where dollar access is in high demand, offering features such as stablecoin-backed cards, fee-free USDT transfers, and rapid onboarding. While hundreds of millions already use stablecoins for necessity rather than speculation, adoption has been hampered by fragmented interfaces, reliance on centralized exchanges, and poor localization. Plasma One aims to address these barriers with localized teams, peer-to-peer cash integrations, and borderless card services available in over 150 countries. “The dollar is the product, and most of the world is desperate to access it. Stablecoins provide a fundamental, permissionless way to hold and move dollars anywhere,” said CEO Paul Faecks. “Plasma One is our answer to the distribution problem as it puts us directly in the hands of people who face financial exclusion.” The service also includes up to 10%+ yields on balances and 4% cash back on purchases, positioning it as a vertically integrated offering across infrastructure, tooling, and consumer applications. Plasma will serve as its own first customer to test and scale its payments stack ahead of its mainnet beta launch on Sept. 25. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/plasma-one-stablecoin-neobank

Plasma opens stablecoin bank Plasma One for dollar access

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:29
GET
GET$0.006416-11.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.114-10.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.95%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244-14.73%
L1
L1$0.00784+1.05%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08643-6.66%

Plasma, an L1 designed for stablecoin payments, announced the launch of Plasma One on Monday.

Marketed as the first stablecoin-native neobank, Plasma One integrates spending, saving, and earning in digital dollars into a single platform. The launch targets users in emerging markets where dollar access is in high demand, offering features such as stablecoin-backed cards, fee-free USDT transfers, and rapid onboarding.

While hundreds of millions already use stablecoins for necessity rather than speculation, adoption has been hampered by fragmented interfaces, reliance on centralized exchanges, and poor localization. Plasma One aims to address these barriers with localized teams, peer-to-peer cash integrations, and borderless card services available in over 150 countries.

“The dollar is the product, and most of the world is desperate to access it. Stablecoins provide a fundamental, permissionless way to hold and move dollars anywhere,” said CEO Paul Faecks. “Plasma One is our answer to the distribution problem as it puts us directly in the hands of people who face financial exclusion.”

The service also includes up to 10%+ yields on balances and 4% cash back on purchases, positioning it as a vertically integrated offering across infrastructure, tooling, and consumer applications. Plasma will serve as its own first customer to test and scale its payments stack ahead of its mainnet beta launch on Sept. 25.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/plasma-one-stablecoin-neobank

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Strategic move: Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to accelerate the development of derivatives on the Cronos network.
Movement
MOVE$0.1139-10.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.95%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:00
Partager
The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

As the Web3 economy matures by September 2025, the need for robust reputation systems that […]
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 22:45
Partager
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.0833-6.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4479-13.13%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002252-15.01%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

Court Staff in Pará Hit by Bitcoin Sextortion Scam