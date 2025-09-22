PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Decrypt, that Plasma plans to launch its new banking service, Plasma One, sometime after the launch of its stablecoin blockchain mainnet later this month. The card boasts 4% cashback on purchases, over 10% returns on balances, and support for international payments. Plasma One users can top up their card with the stablecoin of their choice (starting with USDT and expanding gradually), then make payments directly from their balance using a physical or virtual card. The prepaid credit card will utilize the Plasma blockchain as a payment gateway and will be issued by Rain, the company behind products such as the Avalanche Card. Last week, the stablecoin blockchain officially announced that it would enter its "mainnet testing phase" on September 25th. Following this, Plasma will roll out its neobanking services in phases. Users can now sign up for the waiting list on the Plasma website.PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Decrypt, that Plasma plans to launch its new banking service, Plasma One, sometime after the launch of its stablecoin blockchain mainnet later this month. The card boasts 4% cashback on purchases, over 10% returns on balances, and support for international payments. Plasma One users can top up their card with the stablecoin of their choice (starting with USDT and expanding gradually), then make payments directly from their balance using a physical or virtual card. The prepaid credit card will utilize the Plasma blockchain as a payment gateway and will be issued by Rain, the company behind products such as the Avalanche Card. Last week, the stablecoin blockchain officially announced that it would enter its "mainnet testing phase" on September 25th. Following this, Plasma will roll out its neobanking services in phases. Users can now sign up for the waiting list on the Plasma website.

Plasma will launch a new banking service, Plasma One, after the mainnet beta launch this month.

2025/09/22 21:06
PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Decrypt, that Plasma plans to launch its new banking service, Plasma One, sometime after the launch of its stablecoin blockchain mainnet later this month. The card boasts 4% cashback on purchases, over 10% returns on balances, and support for international payments. Plasma One users can top up their card with the stablecoin of their choice (starting with USDT and expanding gradually), then make payments directly from their balance using a physical or virtual card. The prepaid credit card will utilize the Plasma blockchain as a payment gateway and will be issued by Rain, the company behind products such as the Avalanche Card.

Last week, the stablecoin blockchain officially announced that it would enter its "mainnet testing phase" on September 25th. Following this, Plasma will roll out its neobanking services in phases. Users can now sign up for the waiting list on the Plasma website.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
2025/09/22 21:11
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
2025/09/22 21:37
BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

The post BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin’s next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the “zone of max delta pain”, a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Source: JoelXBT /X Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in. Market Outlook Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely form around the…
2025/09/18 16:40
