Plasma will launch a new banking service, Plasma One, after the mainnet beta launch this month.

PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Decrypt, that Plasma plans to launch its new banking service, Plasma One, sometime after the launch of its stablecoin blockchain mainnet later this month. The card boasts 4% cashback on purchases, over 10% returns on balances, and support for international payments. Plasma One users can top up their card with the stablecoin of their choice (starting with USDT and expanding gradually), then make payments directly from their balance using a physical or virtual card. The prepaid credit card will utilize the Plasma blockchain as a payment gateway and will be issued by Rain, the company behind products such as the Avalanche Card. Last week, the stablecoin blockchain officially announced that it would enter its "mainnet testing phase" on September 25th. Following this, Plasma will roll out its neobanking services in phases. Users can now sign up for the waiting list on the Plasma website.