Players That Just Missed The Cut: Ryder Cup Picks

Keegan Bradley of the US cries while talking with his family on the phone after winning the Zozo Championship golf tournament at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Inzai, Chiba prefecture on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Keegan Bradley
For the second time in two years, Keegan Bradley finds himself as the number one snub. After being left off the 2023 Ryder Cup team, Bradley was named captain for 2025. He chose to leave himself off the roster despite being ranked 11th in the World Golf Rankings, the highest-ranked player not selected, and higher than all but one of his own picks.

“I’m 100 percent certain this is the right choice,” Bradley said. “I want to be the best captain I can be.”

Brian Harman
Harman closed the season strong with four consecutive top-25 finishes. He’s ranked 13th in the World Golf Rankings and won this year’s Valero Open. With past Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup experience in 2023 and 2024, many expected him to be in the mix.

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 21: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 21, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Maverick McNealy
Maverick McNealy put together a solid season with a win and seven top-10 finishes. Though he cooled off late in the year, he still placed third at the BMW Championship. He’s the highest-ranked player behind Bradley to miss selection, finishing ahead of Sam Burns, Cameron Young, and Patrick Cantlay. McNealy’s lack of elite driving distance may have factored into the decision, given Bethpage Black’s demanding layout.

Chris Gotterup
Chris Gotterup surged late in the season, winning the Scottish Open and finishing third at The Open Championship. He also finished 10th in the FedEx Cup standings. Known as one of the tour’s longest hitters, ranking 8th in strokes gained off the tee, Gotterup looked like an ideal fit for Bethpage Black. Still, the captain went in another direction.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/break80/2025/08/27/players-that-just-missed-the-cut-ryder-cup-picks/

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

