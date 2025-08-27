PlayersTV Lets Fans Go From Viewers To Owners Alongside Athletes

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 23:38
Waves
WAVES$1.2478+5.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10104-0.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018344+4.29%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07455+0.56%
WELL3
WELL$0.0003004+1.76%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0006+13.20%

PlayersTV athlete-investors DeAndre Jordan, Carmelo Anthony, and Kyrie Irving.

PlayersTV

PlayersTV, a first of its kind media network that is fan and athlete owned set waves recently for their second round of fan crowd funding to help raise equity for the company. Their current fundraising launched in mid July.

Uniquely, PlayersTV takes traditional business models and flips them on their head. Instead, the company has allowed fans to invest and become shareholders in the space alongside their portfolio of athletes such as: Chris Paul, Travis Kelce, Dwyane Wade, Chiney Ogwumike, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Natasha Cloud, A.J. Andrews, Carmelo Anthony, and more.

This is not the first time the company has used this strategy. In 2023, the company raised $3.2 million from over 2,200 fans. Thus, PlayersTV is changing the landscape by focusing primarily on athlete driven content and direct fan engagement that allows viewers to see the authentic, quirky, and layers to the athletes they love to watch compete. According to co-founder Deron Guidrey, “PlayersTV and its stable of athlete investors are continuously disrupting the business of media, with their latest Fan Raise once again turning viewers into owners.”

PlayersTV in More than 300 Million Homes

It seems the PlayersTV blueprint is working thus far as the channel is distributed 24/7 and to more than 300 million households through DirecTV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Philo.

Furthermore, research supports this approach as consumers are finding athletes to be more genuine than other celebrities as well as according to Neilsen Sports, 78% of sports fans are more inclined to purchase a product endorsed by their favorite athlete. Additionally, Ministry of Sport found that athletes boost a higher average engagement rate than their influencer counterparts in social media spaces.

PlayersTV cofounders Collin Castellaw and Deron Guidrey speak with board member and Siri cofounder Adam Cheyer at the 2025 PlayersTV Ownersfest in San Francisco.

PlayersTV

Guidrey recognizes this cultural shift into a new media landscape allows fans to become decision-makers and owners alongside their favorite athletes in this way, “This marks an exciting milestone as we open the doors for fans to become proud owners in PlayersTV, our very own athlete-owned media company. This journey has always been about bringing athletes and fans closer together, and now, by becoming owners, our fans are not just spectators, but integral players in shaping the future and redefining athlete media.”

Guidrey continued, ““We’ve made fans and athletes the core of our business since day one. You need both to succeed in today’s markets, so we put them at the heart of everything we do, and that’s allowed us to accelerate to a unique position as the undisputed leader in athlete lifestyle media.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/allisonsmith/2025/08/27/playerstv-lets-fans-go-from-viewers-to-owners-alongside-athletes/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

TLDR Webull has launched crypto trading services in Australia, offering 240 cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with Coinbase Prime to provide a wide range of digital assets. Webull reintroduced crypto trading in the US earlier this week after exiting the market in 2023. The Australian launch reflects Webull’s strategy to expand its crypto offerings in key [...] The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:54
Partager
Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
RealLink
REAL$0.05857+3.64%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000023--%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1776-0.55%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

AI Agents Market Value Exceeds $11 Billion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1274+4.17%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003197-4.56%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007735-3.07%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 10:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course