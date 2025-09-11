Plume integrates Octane to deliver AI-powered security for RWAfi builders

Key Takeaways

Plume has integrated Octane’s AI-powered security platform.

The platform is already used by leading crypto organizations like Circle, Avalanche, and Uniswap Foundation.

Plume has integrated Octane’s security platform to provide AI-powered protection for builders in the real-world asset finance ecosystem.

The integration brings institutional-grade security infrastructure to Plume’s network, utilizing technology already deployed by Circle, Avalanche, and Uniswap Foundation. Octane’s platform has been battle-tested across various crypto applications and now extends its services to support developers building real-world asset finance solutions on Plume.

The partnership aims to strengthen security measures for projects developing on Plume’s blockchain infrastructure, offering the same level of protection used by established crypto companies and protocols.