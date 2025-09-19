Polish stock exchange offers country’s first Bitcoin ETF

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 01:38
KIND
KIND$0.004671-71.72%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00593+3.85%

The first Bitcoin ETF in Poland is now trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, the largest venue of this kind in the eastern half of Europe.

Besides exposure to the world’s leading coin, the product is expected to provide greater acceptance of cryptocurrencies in Polish finance.

The product debuts at a time when the country is updating its crypto asset regulations in accordance with the latest EU standards.

Polish Bitcoin ETF trades on Eastern Europe’s largest stock exchange

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) announced this week the listing of Poland’s first Bitcoin-based exchange traded fund (ETF).

“The ETF gives investors exposure to the cryptocurrency market in regulated trading on the stock exchange,” WSE said in a press release on its website.

With the new “Bitcoin BETA ETF,” the Polish exchange joins some of the largest capital markets in what has become a global trend – to offer investment products linked to decentralized digital assets.

Founded in the early 19th century, the Warsaw Stock Exchange is also known as GPW, the abbreviation of its name in Polish, “Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie.”

More than 400 companies, with a total market capitalization nearing 2.2 trillion Polish złoty (over $600 billion), are quoted on it, which makes it the largest in Central and Eastern Europe.

WSE already lists 16 ETFs. Commenting on the latest, Michał Kobza, member of its management board, noted the exchange is addressing investor expectations. He was also quoted as stating:

The Bitcoin ETF is managed by the licensed investment fund company AgioFunds. Its offering was approved by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) in mid-June.

Exposure to Bitcoin is provided through futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). The Polish brokerage DM BOŚ serves as market maker, ensuring liquidity.

The fund aims for returns reflecting the changes in the Bitcoin futures contract, regardless of price changes. It redeems investments at request, with a fee of up to 1%.

Foreign currency exchange risk is hedged using forward contracts, mitigating the impact of fluctuations in the exchange rate between the złoty and the U.S. dollar.

Kazimierz Szpak, BETA ETF asset manager at AgioFunds, emphasized:

Bitcoin ETF launched amid controversial regulatory efforts

The Polish crypto news outlet Bitcoin.pl, which quoted the announcement and provided more details, described the launch of the Bitcoin ETF as a historic moment. It wrote in an article:

The Bitcoin portal also described the offering as a move toward greater acceptance of cryptocurrencies in Poland’s financial system and a positive signal for its crypto ecosystem.

The Bitcoin ETF will not only boost the popularity of Bitcoin as an investment, but it will open doors for traditional investors as well, who have until now shied away from the cryptocurrency space.

Its debut comes at a moment when the region’s largest crypto market is preparing to face new regulations reflecting the provisions of the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) law.

Some of the Polish draft proposals have so far proved controversial, to say the least, while others are threatening to either kill or chase away domestic crypto businesses.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

BlockchainFX presale at $0.024 offers 117% launch upside, 90% APY staking, daily USDT rewards, and 30% bonus tokens — analysts say it’s the clearest 1000% ROI play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0473--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 02:09
Partager
Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0473--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08866+2.28%
Wink
LIKE$0.00983-4.22%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 05:45
Partager
The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The post The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s application for a multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) as part of its efforts to expedite the approval process for crypto funds. SEC Approves Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund Including XRP, Solana, and Cardano Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on Wednesday via social media platform X. Mintzberg stated that GDLC will be the first multi-cryptoasset ETP to be traded on the market. The fund offers investment opportunities in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. According to Grayscale’s official website, the fund has a net asset value of $57.7 per share and over $915 million in total assets under management. The SEC previously postponed the filing in July and began reviewing its conversion to trade on NYSE Arca. On the same day, the SEC also approved “expedited” public listing standards for crypto ETF issuers. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that this step would provide investors with more options and lower barriers to accessing digital asset products. According to experts, this decision could lead to the launch of more than 100 new crypto ETFs in the next 12 months. Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas emphasized that this could be a critical turning point for the crypto market, noting that previous similar regulations have tripled ETF launches. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-sec-finally-approves-investment-giant-grayscales-multi-crypto-fund-what-altcoins-does-the-fund-contain-here-are-the-details/
Union
U$0.013743-1.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08866+2.28%
Capverse
CAP$0.1569-0.84%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Google Enters AI Payment Wars With Stablecoin Support