Polkadot Capital Group Launches to Drive Institutional TradFi Adoption Across Polkadot Network

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 19:20
Polkadot Capital Group Launches to Drive Institutional TradFi Adoption Across Polkadot NetworkPolkadot Capital Group has officially launched as the capital markets-focused division of Polkadot, aiming to bridge traditional finance (TradFi) with blockchain infrastructure. The establishment of Polkadot Capital Group responds to rising institutional demand and increasing regulatory clarity in the U.S. The division will provide insights, educational resources, and engagement opportunities for asset management, banking, and […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/polkadot-capital-group-launches-to-drive-institutional-tradfi-adoption-across-polkadot-network/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

The Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine announced the detention in Kyiv of a 33-year-old foreigner wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for large-scale cyber attacks. According to the law enforcement agency, the detainee was one of the key members of an international hacker group that caused more than UAH […] Сообщение Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/06/19 15:11
Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
