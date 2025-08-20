Polkadot Capital Group has officially launched as the capital markets-focused division of Polkadot, aiming to bridge traditional finance (TradFi) with blockchain infrastructure. The establishment of Polkadot Capital Group responds to rising institutional demand and increasing regulatory clarity in the U.S. The division will provide insights, educational resources, and engagement opportunities for asset management, banking, and […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/polkadot-capital-group-launches-to-drive-institutional-tradfi-adoption-across-polkadot-network/