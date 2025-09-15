Polkadot DAO executes plan to make its DOT cryptocurrency scarcer

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/15 19:25
Binance Coin
BNB$915.87-1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831-8.50%
Capverse
CAP$0.15284+3.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1247-1.42%
XRP
XRP$3.0071-0.68%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1194-2.84%
Polkadot
DOT$4.142-3.85%

The community behind Polkadot, the $6.3 billion blockchain founded by Gavin Wood, has just moved to cap the total amount of tokens the network will ever dish out.

On Sunday, Polkadot DAO, the community stewarding the network, executed a proposal to limit the cryptocurrency’s total supply to 2.1 billion.

The measure passed with an 81% approval among voting participants.

Polkadot’s coin supply is currently at 1.5 billion DOT.

The move tapers the mechanism that has been issuing 120 million new DOT tokens each year and codes scarcity into the blockchain’s coin supply.

Scarcity is a favoured narrative among crypto traders and is one of the strengths attributed to Bitcoin by its proponents. The argument is that tokens with high inflation dilute the value of investor holdings.

Other blockchains like BNB and Shiba Inu regularly burn their own tokens to reduce the total supply and conceivably make the tokens more valuable. Burns permanently remove tokens from supply.

DOT downturn

On Monday, DOT traded at $4.19, a 6% decline in the last 24 hours.

But, that’s in step with Monday’s broader market downturn as Bitcoin is down 1%, while Ethereum and XRP have both shed more than 3%.

Still, DOT has bled 93% from its all-time high of $4.46 achieved in November 2021.

Meanwhile, major cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, have recently set new price records.

DOT’s token collapse is only part of the problems for the struggling blockchain.

Revamping Polkadot

Billed as an Ethereum competitor and designed by Gavin Wood, a co-creator of the much-vaunted rival, Polkadot has underperformed.

Ethereum is the largest DeFi blockchain with more than $132 billion in investor funds across several protocols.

Meanwhile, Polkadot and its parachains, subsidiary blockchains that run the same code as Polkadot, only amount to about $423 million in DeFi investor funds.

Last summer, Wood unveiled a plan to revamp the blockchain with a stablecoin and a reduction in the project’s security spend.

Osato Avan-Nomayo is our Nigeria-based DeFi correspondent. He covers DeFi and tech. Got a tip? Please contact him at [email protected].

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 9.1% decline on Thursday after it revealed that it has integrated USDC on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), making it available for businesses and users on the remittance-based token's blockchain.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
XRP
XRP$3.0101-0.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.19%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/13 07:20
Partager
Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,534.56-0.68%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06133-1.77%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Partager
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Fasttoken
FTN$4.39562-0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.15825-5.02%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar