Polkadot DAO, the Community Governing Body of the Polkadot Ecosystem, Has Received Critical Approval! Details Here

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 16:13
Capverse
CAP$0.15394+4.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.1256-3.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01377-5.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016981-6.51%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1196-3.07%
SphereX
HERE$0.000189--%

The Polkadot DAO, the community governing body of the Polkadot ecosystem, has approved a proposal to cap the DOT token supply at 2.1 billion. This move would mean lower token production and increased scarcity.

Polkadot Caps DOT Supply at 2.1 Billion

According to the DAO’s announcement, referendum 1710 passed with 81% of the vote. The new model introduces a two-year token inflation schedule, abandoning the current unlimited supply model. The previous system produced approximately 120 million DOT annually and had no supply cap.

According to Polkadot’s post, supply will be around 1.91 billion DOT by 2040 under the new model. Had the old model continued, that figure was expected to reach 3.4 billion DOT.

Thanks to the OpenGov system, which Polkadot DAO launched in 2023, token holders can directly submit suggestions, vote, or delegate their voting rights.

Following the decision, the price of DOT fell 2.4% to $4.24 in the last 24 hours, but rose 9.8% in the last week. The token’s total market capitalization stands at $6.6 billion.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/polkadot-dao-the-community-governing-body-of-the-polkadot-ecosystem-has-received-critical-approval-details-here/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

The post Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Bank of England’s (BoE) plan to limit how much stablecoin individuals and businesses can hold is drawing sharp backlash from crypto firms and industry groups. Critics warn the move could stifle innovation, push capital out of the U.K., and isolate the country from global standards. What the BoE is Proposing According to the Financial …
Sidekick
K$0.178-19.31%
Union
U$0.019024+51.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1255-3.97%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/15 16:11
Partager
4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

Tháng 11 hứa hẹn sẽ là giai đoạn bùng nổ đối với cộng đồng yêu thích tiền điện tử. Thị trường đang tràn đầy sự quan tâm khi nhiều tài sản kỹ thuật số cho thấy khả năng tăng trưởng đột phá. Các nhà đầu tư tập trung vào những token có tiềm năng mang […]
Choise.com
CHO$0.00412-6.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-5.49%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/15 15:56
Partager
Europe’s IPO market stalls as companies turn to M&A amid volatility

Europe’s IPO market stalls as companies turn to M&A amid volatility

Klarna and other top European firms are skipping local IPOs and heading to New York instead.
MemeCore
M$2.52319-2.26%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 16:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

Europe’s IPO market stalls as companies turn to M&A amid volatility

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

XXKK Exchange Strengthens AML and KYC Systems to Elevate Compliance Standards