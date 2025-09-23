The post Polkadot DeFi project Hydration debuts decentralized stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hydration, the largest DeFi protocol on Polkadot, has launched HOLLAR, its native stablecoin, designed to maintain a $1 peg through a blend of over-collateralization and advanced stability mechanisms. Unlike algorithmic stablecoins that rely solely on market dynamics, HOLLAR is backed by user-deposited collateral including DOT, ETH, wrapped BTC variants, and stablecoins such as USDT and USDC. Built on the framework of Aave’s GHO stablecoin, HOLLAR integrates proven features for collateral management and liquidation. A distinctive element is Hydration’s Stability Module, which provides asymmetric price support: It caps HOLLAR’s ceiling by allowing users to mint at predictable rates while applying intelligent buybacks when the token trades below $1. This approach is designed to prevent manipulation while sustaining the peg. Hydration also introduces partial, automated liquidations that occur at the start of each block. Rather than wiping out an entire position, the protocol restores health factors incrementally, reducing user losses during volatility. Borrowers currently pay a 5.12% annual interest rate when minting HOLLAR, with revenues flowing back into yield strategies. As a Polkadot-native, app-specific blockchain, Hydration can embed features at the runtime level, allowing deeper integrations than smart contract-only systems. This enables HOLLAR to provide advanced arbitrage opportunities, seamless interoperability across Hydration products, and additional yield generation for token holders. While HOLLAR positions itself as a decentralized alternative to USDC and USDT, risks remain. Peg stability could be tested under extreme conditions, and the Stability Module introduces new smart contract vectors despite its GHO-inspired architecture. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/hydration-decentralized-stablecoinThe post Polkadot DeFi project Hydration debuts decentralized stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hydration, the largest DeFi protocol on Polkadot, has launched HOLLAR, its native stablecoin, designed to maintain a $1 peg through a blend of over-collateralization and advanced stability mechanisms. Unlike algorithmic stablecoins that rely solely on market dynamics, HOLLAR is backed by user-deposited collateral including DOT, ETH, wrapped BTC variants, and stablecoins such as USDT and USDC. Built on the framework of Aave’s GHO stablecoin, HOLLAR integrates proven features for collateral management and liquidation. A distinctive element is Hydration’s Stability Module, which provides asymmetric price support: It caps HOLLAR’s ceiling by allowing users to mint at predictable rates while applying intelligent buybacks when the token trades below $1. This approach is designed to prevent manipulation while sustaining the peg. Hydration also introduces partial, automated liquidations that occur at the start of each block. Rather than wiping out an entire position, the protocol restores health factors incrementally, reducing user losses during volatility. Borrowers currently pay a 5.12% annual interest rate when minting HOLLAR, with revenues flowing back into yield strategies. As a Polkadot-native, app-specific blockchain, Hydration can embed features at the runtime level, allowing deeper integrations than smart contract-only systems. This enables HOLLAR to provide advanced arbitrage opportunities, seamless interoperability across Hydration products, and additional yield generation for token holders. While HOLLAR positions itself as a decentralized alternative to USDC and USDT, risks remain. Peg stability could be tested under extreme conditions, and the Stability Module introduces new smart contract vectors despite its GHO-inspired architecture. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/hydration-decentralized-stablecoin

Polkadot DeFi project Hydration debuts decentralized stablecoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 03:05
1
1$0.009165-18.14%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,706.62-2.22%
GET
GET$0.006026-16.53%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001715-6.23%

Hydration, the largest DeFi protocol on Polkadot, has launched HOLLAR, its native stablecoin, designed to maintain a $1 peg through a blend of over-collateralization and advanced stability mechanisms.

Unlike algorithmic stablecoins that rely solely on market dynamics, HOLLAR is backed by user-deposited collateral including DOT, ETH, wrapped BTC variants, and stablecoins such as USDT and USDC.

Built on the framework of Aave’s GHO stablecoin, HOLLAR integrates proven features for collateral management and liquidation. A distinctive element is Hydration’s Stability Module, which provides asymmetric price support: It caps HOLLAR’s ceiling by allowing users to mint at predictable rates while applying intelligent buybacks when the token trades below $1. This approach is designed to prevent manipulation while sustaining the peg.

Hydration also introduces partial, automated liquidations that occur at the start of each block. Rather than wiping out an entire position, the protocol restores health factors incrementally, reducing user losses during volatility. Borrowers currently pay a 5.12% annual interest rate when minting HOLLAR, with revenues flowing back into yield strategies.

As a Polkadot-native, app-specific blockchain, Hydration can embed features at the runtime level, allowing deeper integrations than smart contract-only systems. This enables HOLLAR to provide advanced arbitrage opportunities, seamless interoperability across Hydration products, and additional yield generation for token holders.

While HOLLAR positions itself as a decentralized alternative to USDC and USDT, risks remain. Peg stability could be tested under extreme conditions, and the Stability Module introduces new smart contract vectors despite its GHO-inspired architecture.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/hydration-decentralized-stablecoin

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08449-4.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Partager
Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Argentina’s economic storm shows no signs of easing. The peso is in a tailspin, investor confidence is evaporating, and President Javier Milei’s credibility is fraying after a bruising election setback. Into this crisis steps Washington, offering a financial backstop. But while Wall Street might breathe easier, the Bitcoin crowd isn’t buying it.
Threshold
T$0.01538-5.58%
Union
U$0.010423-15.73%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01534-4.89%
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 03:30
Partager
Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Bloomberg exposes Crypto.com’s 2023 user data leak. The perpetrators used phishing to access employee accounts, compromising privacy. A data breach that occurred in 2023 at Crypto.com compromised the personal information of its users, according to a disclosure by Bloomberg.  The hacking was planned by a well-known hacker organization known as Scattered Spider.  This team was […] The post Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01954-14.74%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000561-9.36%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 03:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds