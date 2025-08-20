Polkadot rebuilds leadership and strategy after 40% token decline

Polkadot is moving to reposition itself in the current bull market by introducing a dedicated unit to bridge its ecosystem with institutional capital.

On Aug. 19, the network announced the launch of Polkadot Capital Group, a capital markets-focused division designed to attract Wall Street investors and build stronger ties with traditional finance.

According to the network team, the initiative aims to capitalize on recent developments, including the growing crypto demand from institutional players and increasing clarity in the US regulatory environment.

The Polkadot team stated that the Polkadot Capital Group will help traditional finance participants navigate the network and identify investment opportunities.

David Sedacca, the division’s lead, said:

Gavin Wood returns to Parity

This organizational pivot arrives simultaneously as a leadership change within Parity, the blockchain network’s developer.

On Aug. 13, Polkadot co-founder Gavin Wood confirmed he would return as CEO by the end of the month, replacing Björn Wagner, who has served in the role for three years.

Wood said his decision was driven by “leverage,” explaining that with the core architecture completed and markets gaining momentum, his leadership from the top seat would allow Polkadot to accelerate execution.

He added:

Why Polkadot needs these changes

The timing of these changes reflects Polkadot’s recent struggles to compete with heavyweight rivals such as Ethereum and Solana.

The two ecosystems have captured billions of dollars in DeFi and stablecoin activity. By contrast, Polkadot hosts only about $88 million in stablecoins, a fraction of its competitors’ figures.

Moreover, current market forces have amplified these Polkadot challenges.

While Ethereum has risen nearly 30% this year thanks to rising institutional interest and Solana has benefited from strong memecoin activity, Polkadot’s DOT token has lost more than 40% of its value in 2025.

This underperformance has fueled concerns among backers, who see governance restructuring and capital market outreach as necessary steps to restore relevance.

Disclaimer: CryptoSlate has received a grant from the Polkadot Foundation to produce content about the Polkadot ecosystem. While the Foundation supports our coverage, we maintain full editorial independence and control over the content we publish.

