Polygon and Cypher Capital Make POL a Must-Have for Institutional Portfolios

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/12 20:08
Movement
MOVE$0.1289+1.89%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01434+2.57%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2693-0.29%
Polygon

The post Polygon and Cypher Capital Make POL a Must-Have for Institutional Portfolios appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Polygon Labs is opening the door for institutional investors to access POL, its native token, in a big move for the Middle East market. 

The team behind the Polygon network has joined hands with Cypher Capital, a global investment firm specializing in digital assets, to give institutions exposure to POL while generating yield and supporting the network.

This partnership aims at making POL an infrastructure-level asset that institutions can include in their portfolios, while also boosting liquidity, network security, and long-term alignment with the Polygon ecosystem.

Bringing POL to Institutions

Cypher Capital recently acquired a significant amount of POL and will now work with Polygon Labs to roll out strategies for professional investors. The plan includes:

  • Providing institutions with direct access to POL
  • Offering yield-generation opportunities
  • Improving liquidity across trading platforms
  • Strengthening network security
  • Hosting roundtables for family offices and financial institutions

The goal is to give investors a path to earn real yield while participating directly in Polygon’s economic engine.

“The First of Several” Initiatives

He added that the collaboration will translate POL’s value into institutional-grade opportunities, allowing investors to tap into one of the fastest and most scalable chains supporting global payments and real-world assets.

Why the Middle East Matters

The focus on the Middle East is strategic. Institutions there are actively seeking efficient, yield-generating crypto products backed by real network activity.

Harsh Agarwal, Investment Director at Cypher Capital, added that POL is becoming increasingly relevant for institutional portfolios.

Technology Driving Capital

The partnership sits on top of Polygon’s technical roadmap. Upgrades like the GigaGas rollout, delivering sub-five-second finality and over 1,000 transactions per second, along with Agglayer for cross-chain execution, are building the rails for what Polygon calls the “trustless internet of value.”

By combining these technical improvements with Cypher Capital’s institutional expertise, Polygon is making it simpler for professional investors to participate in the network while generating yield.

Users on X reacted positively, calling it an “excellent collaboration.”

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Over 28% of Ether’s supply is now locked, signaling tightening liquidity conditions, as more Nasdaq-listed companies establish corporate crypto reserves.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0945-5.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00618-2.52%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 02:02
Partager
Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the price of HYPE rose, whales began to take profits. 0x746b (qianbaidu.eth) sold 188,861 HYPE (worth $10.58 million) at an average price of $56.01 in the past 4 hours. 0x7be1 sold 175,000 HYPE (worth $9.75 million) at an average price of $55.72 in the past four days. 0x0e41 sold 113,310 HYPE (worth $6.32 million) at an average price of $55.74 in the past three days. 0xe867 sold 50,000 HYPE (worth $2.77 million) at an average price of $55.53 in the past 20 hours.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.14+2.91%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02741+0.21%
Overtake
TAKE$0.16839-11.11%
Partager
PANews2025/09/12 21:36
Partager
By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

Dogecoin (DOGE) is always in the conversation when people talk about meme coins. But a new rival is rewriting what meme coins can stand for.
DOGE
DOGE$0.2629+5.20%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02055+3.16%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0553-1.25%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 19:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

Publicly listed Allied Gaming & Entertainment announces its first investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose