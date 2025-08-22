Polygon Bulls Need $0.28 Break or $0.20 Floor Cracks Wide Open

TLDR:

  • Polygon (POL) price sits at $0.2385, down 1.48% in 24 hours, holding between $0.20 support and $0.28 resistance.
  • The $0.20 level has acted as a floor, with repeated buyer interest defending the zone during pullbacks.
  • A breakout above $0.28 could open the path to $0.50 and $0.55, previous mid-range trading zones.
  • Failure to hold $0.20 exposes $0.165 as the next support, marking the historical low from the extended downtrend.

Polygon’s price action is keeping traders on edge. The token has been moving sideways for weeks, holding steady in a narrow range. 

Bulls and bears remain locked, each waiting for confirmation. Traders are now eyeing two levels that could decide the next move. The price at $0.20 has acted as a floor, while $0.28 stands as the ceiling.

Polygon (POL) Price Consolidation Around $0.20 Support

According to AltCryptoTalk, Polygon’s POL token continues to consolidate in what they described as an accumulation phase. The market structure shows a band between $0.20 and $0.28, with both sides defending their ground.

Polygon price on CoinGecko

CoinGecko data shows POL trading at $0.2385, reflecting a 1.48% dip in the last 24 hours. Weekly numbers mirror that pattern, with a 1.45% slide. Despite the declines, the $0.20 level remains intact, providing traders a clear zone for long setups.

AltCryptoTalk pointed out that each dip toward $0.20 has attracted fresh buying interest. Buyers stepped in multiple times, signaling their defense of this key support. If this base holds, it provides the foundation for the next possible upside.

The longer POL remains within this tight band, the stronger the breakout reaction could be. Market watchers are prepared for heavier trading once the ceiling or floor gives way.

Break Above $0.28 Could Trigger Price Shift Toward $0.50

Analysts highlighted $0.28 as the critical resistance level for Polygon. A clean breakout and daily close above that price would confirm a move away from accumulation. That shift could pull in momentum traders who target higher levels.

The next upside targets are $0.50 and $0.55, both former consolidation points during earlier market activity. Clearing $0.28 would mark the end of the prolonged range and open a wider trading zone. 

Until then, POL continues to bounce between tight levels with limited directional bias.

AltCryptoTalk’s chart breakdown noted the absence of heavy trend indicators, instead focusing on clean price action. This leaves market participants watching raw support and resistance zones as the guide. 

The key question remains whether bulls can take control before bears attempt another push lower.

Traders holding long positions remain cautious until a breakout closes the day above $0.28. On the other side, failure to hold $0.20 would expose $0.165, the historical low highlighted on the chart. That area stands as the last major support before fresh selling pressure takes over.

The post Polygon Bulls Need $0.28 Break or $0.20 Floor Cracks Wide Open appeared first on Blockonomi.

