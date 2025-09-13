Polygon Deploys ‘Rio’ Upgrade on Testnet

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/13 23:30
The Polygon POL $0.28 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $2.96 B Vol. 24h: $157.98 M network, which recently completed its migration to the POL token, has deployed its major “Rio” upgrade to the Amoy testnet. The update went live on Sept. 11 and is scheduled for a mainnet release in October, marking a significant step in the chain’s scaling efforts.

This development is a component of Polygon’s broader ‘GigaGas roadmap’, an initiative designed to enhance the network’s architecture for high-demand applications like global payments and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). According to an announcement from Polygon, the upgrade will eventually prepare the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network to handle up to 5,000 transactions per second.

Key Technical Changes in the Polygon Rio Upgrade

The Rio upgrade introduces several technical proposals aimed at achieving this goal. A central element is PIP-64, which establishes a “Validator-Elected Block Producer” (VEBloP). This model fundamentally changes how blocks are created by separating the role of block production from block validation.

Under the VEBloP system, a single, elected entity produces blocks for a specific period. This method is designed to increase network throughput, reduce transaction confirmation times, and eliminate chain reorganizations, which can create uncertainty for users and applications.

Another significant change comes from PIP-72, which introduces “Witness-Based Stateless Verification”. This feature enables validator nodes to confirm blocks without storing the entire blockchain’s state history on their hardware.

By reducing storage bloat and sync times, stateless verification lowers the hardware costs of running a validator node, making participation more accessible and supporting greater decentralization across the network.

These technical upgrades come as the network expands its global presence. It recently partnered with Cypher Capital to increase POL access in the Middle East. With more predictable transaction finality and higher capacity, the Rio upgrade lays the foundation for Polygon’s long-term growth.

