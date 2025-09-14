Polygon Expands POL Access in the Middle East Through Cypher Capital

Polygon Labs teams up with Cypher Capital to expand POL access in the Middle East, offering yield and liquidity options for institutions.

Polygon Labs has teamed up with Dubai-based Cypher Capital to give institutional investors in the Middle East direct access to POL.

The partnership was announced on September 12 and represents a major step in Polygon’s effort to establish POL as an institutional-grade digital asset.

Why the Middle East Matters for POL

The Middle East has become one of the most active regions for blockchain adoption. Favourable regulations, large family offices and more have created a strong base of professional investors that are now open to digital assets (like crypto).

Cypher Capital, which is already active in the regional venture and investment space, will help Polygon enter and understand local market dynamics, alongside regulatory requirements.

Its role will include hosting investor roundtables and guiding institutions on how to add POL into their portfolios.

By focusing on this market, Polygon is tapping into a region where interest in blockchain-based finance continues to rise.

Building Institutional-Grade Opportunities Around POL

The partnership is designed to make POL more accessible for professional use. It has structured yield opportunities that will allow investors to earn returns based on Polygon’s network activity, instead of relying only on price ups and downs.

Liquidity enhancements are also planned. This makes it easier for institutions to enter and exit positions.

These moves could help POL mature into an asset class that fits into several kinds of institutional portfolios.

For Polygon, institutional participation brings more than just capital. It supports network security and provides long-term stability, which are important for speeding up adoption.

Technical Foundation for Institutional Activity

Polygon has been steadily improving its performance through its GigaGas roadmap.

Nailwal noted that the network now achieves sub-five-second transaction finality and can process up to 1,000 transactions per second.

These advances make Polygon capable of supporting institutional-scale activity. Whether for payments, defi or tokenised real-world assets, POL can serve as the backbone of the network.

Expanding Beyond the Middle East

Polygon has made it clear that this partnership is just the start. Nailwal described it as the first in a series of initiatives to come.

By starting in the Middle East, Polygon is targeting a region known for its wealth and openness to blockchain. Future efforts may even push for access to other markets where institutional adoption is on the rise.

The collaboration is also in line with the company’s goal of building more tools for the world’s markets.

It is aiming to combine technical upgrades with professional-grade investor channels, and therefore enter further into cross-border finance.

A Step Toward the Internet of Value

Both Polygon and Cypher Capital have described this move as part of building the “internet of value.” In practice, this means enabling secure and efficient value transfer without the need for intermediaries.

As institutional interest deepens, POL could become more and more important for defi systems. Its rising role in stablecoin settlement, payments and tokenised assets shows its importance within the blockchain space.