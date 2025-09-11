Polygon fixes RPC node bug, consensus returns to normal

The bug impacted some remote procedure call (RPC) nodes, causing them to fall out of sync, but did not impact onchain block production.

The Polygon Foundation, the organization that oversees development of the layer-2 scaling network in the Ethereum ecosystem, said on Wednesday that consensus and finality functions have been restored, following a software bug that caused some nodes to fall out of sync with the blockchain.

Polygon successfully executed a hard fork following the software bug that disrupted some remote procedure call (RPC) nodes, which are used to relay information between applications and the blockchain layer, the Polygon team said in Wednesday’s update.

The bug was caused by a “faulty” proposal from a validator, which pushed some of the Bor nodes, used for transaction ordering and block production, onto divergent network forks, according to Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal. Nailwal said:

