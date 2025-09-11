Polygon Hard Fork Resolves Transaction Finality Issue After Delay

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/11 22:33
TLDR

  • Polygon implemented a hard fork to address a bug that caused a 15-minute delay in transaction finality.
  • The bug affected parts of the network, causing disruptions to validators and RPC services.
  • Polygon’s engineers rolled out emergency updates, which restored normal network operations.
  • The faulty milestone proposal was identified as the root cause of the finality delay.
  • Polygon successfully completed the hard fork, ensuring milestones and checkpoints resumed processing normally.

Polygon has restored full network stability after addressing a bug that delayed transaction finality by 15 minutes. The issue disrupted parts of the Polygon ecosystem, affecting validators and RPC services. Polygon engineers rolled out emergency updates to resolve the bug, which caused certain nodes to halt. The network now operates normally with finality processing restored across the ecosystem.

Polygon’s Network Faces Temporary Disruption Due to Faulty Milestone

The issue began early Wednesday, affecting Polygon’s Bor block producer and Erigon data access layer. A faulty milestone proposal caused disruptions, halting some Remote Procedure Call (RPC) services and validators. While the blockchain continued producing blocks, the faulty milestone delayed local finality. This left parts of the network struggling to process fast, deterministic finality.

According to Polygon’s team, the bug occurred under certain node configurations. Engineers quickly identified the problem and took steps to fix it.

The problem became more apparent when Polygonscan, the network’s block explorer, showed no updates for over five hours. Polygon later clarified that Polygonscan’s nodes had stopped after a faulty milestone was generated by Heimdall, the project’s consensus engine. To address the situation, Polygon switched to operational nodes and ensured that block production remained active.

Polygon Resolves Bug with Hard Fork Update

To resolve the finality issue, Polygon deployed a hard fork at 3 p.m. UTC, introducing Bor version 2.2.11-beta2 and Heimdall version 0.3.1. The hard fork purged the faulty milestone, ensuring that milestones and checkpoints finalized normally. Polygon confirmed the upgrade was successful and that transaction finality had returned to normal across the network.

Polygon’s network has now resumed full operations with all systems functioning as expected. The hard fork was necessary to correct the faulty milestone and restore the finality process, which had been disrupted.

Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon’s co-founder, explained the cause of the disruption.

Despite this, he emphasized that checkpoint finality on Ethereum had remained intact.

Polygon engineers continue to monitor the network to ensure no further issues arise. The team is also investigating the origins of the faulty milestone to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

Network Reliability Remains a Concern Amidst Growing Pains

This disruption adds to ongoing concerns about Polygon’s reliability, especially after its recent Heimdall v2 upgrade. While Polygon has made several improvements, such as reducing finality times, network stability remains a critical issue. Despite the efforts, the total value locked (TVL) on Polygon has decreased significantly, dropping from a peak of $9.43 billion in 2021 to just $1.2 billion today.

The incident comes just weeks after the Bhilai hard fork, which increased throughput to 1,000 transactions per second. While these upgrades aim to improve the network’s reliability, this event highlights potential vulnerabilities. Polygon’s native token, POL, has fallen by 30% this year, reflecting investor concerns over the chain’s performance.

The post Polygon Hard Fork Resolves Transaction Finality Issue After Delay appeared first on CoinCentral.

