Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital: New Avenues for Institutional Access to POL in the Middle East

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/09/12 22:46
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.271+0.22%

Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital have announced a pioneering collaboration that opens new opportunities for institutional investors interested in POL, the native token that powers the Polygon ecosystem.

This initiative, the first of its kind, aims to make POL directly accessible to family offices, investment funds, and asset managers, with a particular focus on the Middle East region.

POL: from protocol asset to opportunity for institutional investors

Traditionally, institutional capital has remained cautious towards protocol-level assets. However, the partnership between Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital represents a paradigm shift: POL is now presented as a structured investment category, designed to meet the growing demand for real yield supported by network activity.

Cypher Capital, which has recently acquired a significant stake in POL, will work closely with Polygon Labs to develop tailored investment strategies. These strategies will allow institutional investors to gain exposure to POL, while simultaneously generating yield and contributing to the growth and security of the Polygon network.

Exclusive Events and Roundtable to Promote POL

To strengthen the knowledge of POL among major financial institutions and family offices globally, Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital will organize a series of institutional roundtables and exclusive events.

These meetings will be essential to illustrate the potential of POL as an infrastructural asset and to foster direct dialogue between the main players in the financial sector and the Polygon ecosystem.

POL as a fundamental asset in blockchain infrastructure

In recent years, POL has established itself as one of the key assets in the blockchain infrastructure sector.

The joint initiative between Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital aims to translate this value into high-level institutional opportunities, offering capital allocators the chance to achieve real yield by directly participating in the economic engine of the Polygon ecosystem.

Cypher Capital will play a central role in channeling institutional capital towards strategies focused on POL, enhancing liquidity in major trading markets and simplifying access to the token for limited partners and asset managers.

The adopted approach prioritizes capital efficiency, operational simplicity, and a long-term alignment with the protocol’s development.

The Statements of the Protagonists

Aishwary Gupta, Global Head – Payments, Exchanges & RWA at Polygon Labs, emphasized: “We are witnessing a steady demand from institutional investors for yield-generating digital assets, backed by real network activity. Cypher Capital has a deep understanding of both traditional and decentralized finance, and their contribution will be crucial in expanding institutional participation in POL.”

Harsh Agarwal, Investment Director at Cypher Capital, added: “Polygon continues to be one of the most important and scalable blockchain networks on the market.

This initiative reflects our belief that infrastructure-level assets like POL are becoming increasingly relevant in institutional portfolios.”

A rapidly evolving ecosystem

This initiative is part of Polygon Labs’ broader strategy to make the protocol increasingly accessible to professional capital.

Technological developments, such as improvements to the Polygon Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Agglayer, are enabling new use cases for stablecoins, real-world assets, and cross-chain execution.

Among the most anticipated innovations, the gigagas upgrade promises to bring transaction finality to less than five seconds and to scale the network’s capacity well beyond current levels.

Polygon Labs: innovation and leadership in Web3

Polygon Labs confirms itself as one of the most innovative entities in the Web3 landscape, thanks to the development of solutions like Polygon PoS, the blockchain network of reference for payments and real-world assets, and Agglayer, the protocol that connects blockchains and applications for a unified cross-chain experience.

Polygon PoS is recognized as a low-cost and high-speed network, with billions of dollars in stablecoins and a robust payment ecosystem that supports the growth of Agglayer and its interoperable use cases.

The research of Polygon Labs has significantly contributed to the evolution of zero-knowledge technologies, with successful independent projects incubated through the Agglayer Breakout Program, including Katana, Miden, PrivadoID, ZisK, and others.

The future of institutional investments in blockchain

The collaboration between Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital marks a decisive step towards the maturation of digital assets as an institutional investment category.

POL, thanks to this initiative, positions itself as a reference infrastructural asset, capable of offering real yield and direct participation in the growth of one of the most dynamic ecosystems of Web3.

The opening of POL to institutional investors, combined with the ongoing technological advancements of the Polygon ecosystem, heralds a new era for digital finance, where professional capital and blockchain innovation come together to build the foundations of the next generation of financial services.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006067+4.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-6.24%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
Partager
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Union
U$0.0091-5.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.94+2.22%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11331+3.22%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Partager
Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, and Chainlink, an oracle network, have announced an integration of the Chainlink data standard into Polymarket’s resolution process. The partnership will focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of asset pricing resolutions. According to the announcement, the two companies are set to launch new 15-minute markets featuring near-instant settlement […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.779+2.69%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01836-3.77%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 01:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

Chainlink Cements 62% Dominance After Inking Major Polymarket Deal to Supercharge Prediction Market Accuracy