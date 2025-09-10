Polygon PoS Network Faces 10-15 Minute Transaction Delays Due to Node Bug

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/10 23:36
NODE
NODE$0.08417+2.27%

The Polygon PoS Network is experiencing a network finality delay caused by a node bug impacting Bor and Erigon nodes, with transactions taking 10–15 minutes to completion, according to an official incident report from the Polygon Foundation.

The disruption, which started early Wednesday, has affected several Remote Procedure Call (RPC) services and caused applications built on the network to experience accessibility problems.

The Polygon team has confirmed that the bug is hindering node advancement for specific configurations.

Polygon PoS Network Bug Forces Third-party Protocols to Suspend All Polygon Transactions

Nevertheless, restarting affected nodes has successfully resolved the problem for some participants.

“We observe that restarting nodes has resolved the issues for numerous validators and RPC providers,” Polygon stated.

Currently, Polygon’s block explorer Polygonscan indicates that the network’s most recent block was generated over 6 hours ago.

Polygon PoS Network Faces 10-15 Minute Transaction Delays Due to Node BugSource: Polygonscan

However, in its most recent update, the company directed users to a Bor Mainnet displaying block updates with more than 102 active nodes.

The Polygon token POL (formerly MATIC) has reacted negatively to the downtime incident, currently trading at $0.2669 with a $2.8 billion market cap.

POL has declined 3.42% today, extending its year-to-date drop to 30.3%.

Data from DeFiLlama similarly shows that Polygon has lost most of its Total Value Locked (TVL) from the 2021 bull run.

Polygon PoS Network Faces 10-15 Minute Transaction Delays Due to Node BugSource: DefilLama

After reaching a peak of $9.432 billion in June 2021, Polygon’s TVL has decreased to just $1.2 billion.

Several protocols have already paused Polygon transactions to prevent finality and reversal complications.

TokenPocket, a widely used multichain stablecoin wallet, posted on X to inform its users:

We have observed that the most recent block on Polygon was produced over an hour ago. Currently, all on-chain transactions on Polygon are temporarily halted.

Transaction finality means a trade cannot be reversed once the network confirms it as final.

New blocks keep coming every few seconds, but transactions can still be undone until they reach this final state.

The delays force exchanges and DeFi apps to wait longer before processing deposits or trades, since they need absolute certainty before moving user funds.

Two Layer-2 Networks Down: Is This Ethereum’s Scaling Crisis?

Meanwhile, developers are highlighting another network outage that affected the Linea network earlier today, questioning whether there’s any connection with the Polygon disruption since both are Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solutions.

However, Linea has already restored block production following a temporary outage affecting its mainnet sequencer that caused a 67-minute downtime.

Although Linea has not revealed the root cause of the outage, it announced that it identified the issue and deployed a fix, according to the network’s status page.

A Polymarket trader also expressed frustration regarding the transaction finality bug affecting Polygon.

He noted that while the Polygon PoS network has minimal users, it shouldn’t be experiencing critical issues like this when it hosts the largest prediction market in the crypto sector.

Polymarket is a decentralized platform that happens to be one of the premier products built on Polygon, enabling users to wager on global event outcomes, spanning science to sports, and culture to crypto.

The latest Polygon network incident follows a period of recent network disruptions.

In July, Polygon implemented a Heimdall upgrade designed to improve stability and validator coordination.

According to Polygon Foundation CEO Sandeep Nailwal, the upgrade dubbed Heimdall v2 was intended to reduce transaction finality to just five seconds while addressing longstanding technical debt from Polygon’s early development period (2018-2019).

Polygon’s network, however experienced a separate, hour-long disruption weeks after the complex hard fork.

The Heimdall development follows Polygon’s Bhilai hardfork on July 1, 2025, which significantly increased throughput to 1,000 transactions per second (TPS) and integrated Ethereum’s Pectra EIPs for enhanced account abstraction.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+2.28%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504-0.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Partager
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.008751-3.79%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005645+19.82%
MAY
MAY$0.04249-0.28%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Partager
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
Threshold
T$0.01649+0.97%
Union
U$0.00946-3.46%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.86+4.29%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 00:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

TensorBoard, Checkpoints, and Custom Hooks in Keras