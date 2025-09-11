Polygon PoS Sees Transaction Finality Lag, Patch in Progress

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11
Polygon’s proof-of-stake chain is live, but transactions are taking longer than usual to lock in, with finality running 10–15 minutes behind schedule.

Finality is the assurance that a transaction or piece of data is irreversible once confirmed and added to a block in the blockchain.

The foundation said in an X post that a fix has been identified and is being rolled out to validators and service providers.

The slowdown was tied to issues on some Bor/Erigon nodes and RPC providers, according to Polygon’s status page. Node restarts resolved the problem for many validators, while others had to rewind to the last finalized block before resyncing, a status page shared.

The disruption comes weeks after Polygon’s Heimdall v2 upgrade promised 5-second finality through a modernized consensus stack.

The network’s POL token traded lower alongside the incident, slipping around 3% to trade around 26 cents in early U.S. hours.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/10/polygon-pos-sees-transaction-finality-lag-patch-in-progress

