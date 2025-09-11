Polygon Quickly Fixes Delay Bug Amidst Blockchain Upgrades

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/11 06:45
Threshold
T$0.01649-0.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10087-0.43%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005793-0.34%
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0002875+1.41%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003899-9.26%

Polygon’s price largely recovered after the team quickly repaired a bug that caused 10-15 minute transaction delays. These issues were a side effect of planned upgrades to the blockchain’s infrastructure.

CEO Sandeep Nailwal praised Polygon’s engineers for identifying the problem early and implementing a viable solution. He claimed that the firm will continue making ambitious technical upgrades despite growing pains like this.

Polygon’s Delay Bugs

Polygon, a major blockchain platform, has been fairly quiet for the last few months, but several important events occurred in the last few hours. Early this morning, Polygon’s team confirmed a technical issue, claiming that a node bug was causing transaction delays of 10-15 minutes.

Soon after, developers released a hard fork that apparently fixed the problem:

Soon after, Polygon Foundation CEO Sandeep Nailwal posted an in-depth explanation of this delay issue and the ensuing fix. Essentially, he claimed that a major upgrade was responsible for the issues.

Developers recently reimplemented some of Polygon’s blockchain architecture, attempting to make transactions faster and more efficient. Although the meat of this upgrade worked well, a faulty proposal accidentally caused some short-term instability.

Polygon engineers quickly identified and worked to solve this delay issue, creating hard forks to delete this faulty milestone and purge its code from the database.

This speedy fix evidently left a positive impression on the community, as Polygon’s MATIC token regained much of its losses from when the bug happened:

Polygon (MATIC) Price PerformancePolygon (MATIC) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko

Nailwal was very clear that these delays aren’t going to hamper Polygon’s ambitious upgrade plans. He claimed that any major upgrade will involve growing pains, but that the firm is still completely committed to improving on-chain capacity, reliability, and overall resilience. These speed modifications were just the first part of the plan.

Clearly, skilled and dedicated developers can help make these dreams a reality. If Polygon has any other unexpected delays while improving its infrastructure, we can hope that the team will resolve these issues with similar urgency.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32929-0.03%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04764-6.98%
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0011536-5.15%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1425-9.75%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001421+0.21%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002559-2.62%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Partager
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,106.32+2.27%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005881+0.35%
Ethereum
ETH$4,385.24+1.45%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

BlockDAG Tops the Presale Crypto List Against BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, and Neo Pepe

Avalanche clears key hurdle after 8 rejections: Can AVAX reach $32?