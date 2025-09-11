Polygon Restores Block Finality After Emergency Hard Fork

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 17:24
NEAR
NEAR$2.724+2.75%
MemeCore
M$1.97231+0.59%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003826-11.45%
FORM
FORM$2.8318-7.04%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.138588+1.92%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06175-4.83%
Blockchain
  • 11 September 2025
  • |
  • 12:13

Polygon’s ecosystem faced turbulence this week after its proof-of-stake chain encountered delays in transaction confirmations, rattling both validators and token holders.

By mid-week, developers rushed through an emergency hard fork that restored confidence, bringing block finality back on track.

For several hours, the chain’s “milestones” — Polygon’s version of fast local finality — were lagging as much as 15 minutes behind. While block production itself never stopped, users noticed slower confirmations and validators struggled to keep in sync. The root of the problem was traced to a bug buried deep within the Bor and Heimdall software stacks, the two components responsible for producing and validating blocks.

The fix arrived at 3 p.m. UTC in the form of new software releases for both layers. Once validators installed the updates, checkpointing resumed and finalization times quickly normalized. The foundation behind Polygon announced that monitoring would continue in case of further instability, but assured participants that “consensus finalization has been fully restored.”

Finality as a Pressure Point

Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum’s base layer, Polygon relies on its dual-layer design to balance speed and security. Local finality gives near-instant settlement before the data is anchored to Ethereum, but any hiccup in that process raises the risk of rollbacks and validator misalignment.

It’s not the first time Polygon has faced such challenges: a major upgrade to Heimdall earlier this year was followed by a one-hour finality stall, underlining how fragile the coordination layer can be.

Market Response

Traders reacted swiftly when news of the slowdown spread, pushing POL — Polygon’s native token — down about 4%. Once the fix was confirmed, the price recovered, closing the day slightly higher. The quick rebound suggested that investors view the disruption as a temporary glitch rather than a structural failure.

As Layer-2 platforms expand to handle more of Ethereum’s traffic, incidents like this highlight the technical tightrope developers must walk. Polygon, for now, has steadied the chain, but the episode underscores just how complex keeping finality secure at scale can be.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/polygon-restores-block-finality-after-emergency-hard-fork/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

X, formerly Twitter, is looking to enhance its “super app” credentials with the rollout of in-app investment and trading features. According to a report by the Financial Times, the social media platform, which has gained significant traction since Elon Musk…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010282+3.39%
RWAX
APP$0.002476-0.76%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:14
Partager
Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Chainalysis’ latest preview of its 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report highlights a major turning point for Sub-Saharan Africa’s crypto market. Between July 2024 and June 2025, the region received more than $205 billion in on-chain value. This 52% increase makes it the third-fastest-growing crypto economy worldwide, trailing only Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Despite being the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10187-0.86%
Major
MAJOR$0.16246+1.62%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+24.26%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/11 17:01
Partager
Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

As the cryptocurrency market is currently at a critical juncture of renewed energy, everyone is looking to altcoins with high-growth potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Cardano (ADA) are the best bets as top choices. With its decentralized lending revolution and risk-optimized DeFi investment products, Mutuum Finance is quickly becoming one of the go-to options for […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001701+0.65%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02682-2.08%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Hong Kong Proposes Reduced Capital Requirements for Banks Holding Crypto Assets

Figure prices IPO at $25 per share, expects to raise $787.5 million