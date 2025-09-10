Polygon transaction finality faces 10-15 minute delays

Polygon revealed that it is experiencing delays in transaction finality. The chain is currently facing a 10-15 minute delay in finalizing blocks due to a technical issue that’s ongoing.

Summary Polygon chain is encountering a delay in transaction finality by 10-15 minutes.

The issue is said to be caused by nodes that is causing delays in the process.

On Sept. 10 at 10:30 AM UTC, the last transaction block on the Polygon (MATIC) chain was validated around five hours ago. The note above the site says that “Block data is currently data. We are working to resolve this.” This indicates that the issue is still ongoing and the protocol has yet to come up with a solution to tackle the transaction delay.

In the recent post, the protocol assured traders that the chain will continue to run and blocks are still being produced. However, there is a 10-15 minute delay in finality that has been happening on-chain. The team said the problem was caused by a “milestone issue.”

“We have identified a fix, and it is being rolled out to all validators and service providers,” said the team in its recent post.

Once the issue has been resolved, the Polygon Foundation will share an update on its social media accounts. In the meantime, users can check the status page provided about whether the delay is still persisting.

“We are now actively collaborating with RPC providers to accelerate resolution and restore user-facing services,” wrote the protocol.

The most recent update, posted on September 10 at 08:52 UTC, the team said that the issue is still being investigated. The issue lies with several nodes that is causing delays in block finality, making it difficult for transactions to be processed on time.

According to the webpage, there are currently 103/108 active nodes. With more than 76.2 million blocks in total that have been processed by the Polygon chain has amounted to the 76.28 million blocks.

So far, checkpoint finality is back to running as expected within the first 15 minutes.

What is affecting the Polygon bug?

According to the site’s update, the issue stems from a bug in the network’s milestone handling, which affects the consensus layer. This is the part responsible for confirming transactions finality. While this bug doesn’t halt block production, it delays the process that makes transactions irreversible.

The platform reported that restarting nodes has solved the issue for many validators and RPC providers. Though this is still a temporary fix.

“While a few providers had to rewind to the last finalized block of 76273070 and currently syncing. We are monitoring the issue and will keep posting updates here,” wrote the team in its previous update.

Polygon ‘s team emphasized that the bug was isolated and did not compromise the core security or lead to potential exploits that could put user funds in danger. However, it also highlighted the importance of continuous network audits and improvement protocols in the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape.