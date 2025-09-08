Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwal Breaks Silence on Big Bank of Liechtenstein Bet on POL

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:02
RealLink
REAL$0.06177+1.42%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001617+0.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016991+0.34%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2792+1.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.010808+0.12%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06641+1.93%

Sandeep Nailwal, cofounder of Polygon and CEO of Polygon Foundation, has reacted to the volume of transactions processed by the Bank of Liechtenstein (Bank Frick) in the month of August. The traditional bank is a fully regulated European bank that has been working with cryptocurrencies since 2018.

Bank Frick and Polygon transaction milestone

Notably, its bet on Polygon (POL) resulted in the processing of $15.4 million transactions in the crypto asset in August 2025 alone.

This suggests that the traditional finance institution is taking Polygon seriously. The volume indicates the level of engagement and transactions performed through the bank.

You Might Also Like

Nailwal’s reaction shows he considers the development as indicative of Polygon’s growing adoption in the traditional banking system. 

“Big numbers happen on Polygon!”he wrote in his post on X to celebrate the notable achievement by Bank Frick.

The cofounder’s excitement is understandable as the development suggests that Polygon’s utility is expanding beyond just DeFi and NFTs. 

The crypto asset is now gaining traction also in a regulated financial environment. Such real large-scale financial usage could significantly impact the price outlook of POL even as large holders in the ecosystem also support the asset.

As of press time, Polygon is changing hands at $0.2801, which represents a 2.08% increase in the last 24 hours. The asset climbed from $0.2741 to a peak of $0.2813 before posing a slight correction. However, its trading volume remains in the red zone by 1.65% at $154.26 million.

Polygon upgrade boosts speed and security for institutions

Polygon’s adoption by Bank Frick and the relatively large volume of transactions recorded might be a result of the network’s performance speed. 

You Might Also Like

In June 2025, a major upgrade was carried out to allow for faster finality and cut down the time frame from 90 seconds to 5 seconds.

Another significant boost that the upgrade had for Polygon was to improve security, which is a major concern in traditional finance.

Source: https://u.today/polygons-sandeep-nailwal-breaks-silence-on-big-bank-of-liechtenstein-bet-on-pol

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
Kusama
KSM$15.45-0.19%
Suilend
SEND$0.5688+0.90%
Polkadot
DOT$4.065+1.75%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Partager
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
Waves
WAVES$1.1269+1.21%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.31+7.93%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006295+2.00%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 21:28
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.31+7.93%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004889+3.62%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.13938+7.62%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.

Benchmark: Bakkt receives a "buy" rating with a target price of $13 as it restarts its business with a new strategy