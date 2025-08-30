Polymarket Bettors Give CLARITY Act 35% Chance Of Being Signed Into Law In 2025

2025/08/30
35% of Polymarket bettors believe the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act) will be signed into law by the end of 2025, a poll on the decentralized prediction market’s website shows.

Polymarket Bettors Place Their Bets on the CLARITY Act

According to the poll titled “Clarity Act signed into law in 2025,” over one-third of participating bettors believe the landmark market structure bill will be signed into law ahead of 2026.

The figure represents a steep downturn from the poll’s high of 87% back on July 17, marking a nearly 50% drop in just a six-week period.

However, just 30% of Polymarket bettors on June 30 predicted that the CLARITY Act would be passed this year.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis Eyes Key Legislative Deadline

The latest figures in the Polymarket poll come just over one week after Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) told attendees of the SALT Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025 on August 20 that she hoped the key crypto legislation would advance through the Senate Banking Committee next month before heading to the Senate Agriculture Committee in October.

The Republican lawmaker pledged that the digital asset bill would advance to U.S. President Donald Trump’s desk by the end of this year, with a goal of having it passed before Thanksgiving.

“We will have market structure to the president’s desk before the end of the year,” Lummis said. “I hope it’s before Thanksgiving. That’s our goal.”

In July, Lummis and a coalition of Republican senators unveiled a discussion draft of digital asset market structure legislation after the House of Representatives passed the CLARITY Act earlier this summer.

“We cannot allow regulatory confusion to continue driving American innovation overseas,” Lummis said in a July 22 statement. “Market structure legislation will establish clear distinctions between digital asset securities and commodities, modernize our regulatory framework, and position the United States as the global leader in digital asset innovation.”

