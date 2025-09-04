Polymarket Enters US, And It Could Supercharge Circle’s USDC

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 07:09
Threshold
T$0,01617+%0,87
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,000505-%24,64
Capverse
CAP$0,06808-%0,84
USDCoin
USDC$0,9995-%0,04
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017758+%2,50

The CFTC gave Polymarket a green light to trade in the US by issuing a no-action letter regarding its American subsidiary. The Commission doesn’t plan to enforce potential reporting violations committed by QCX.

This turnaround is very impressive; the CFTC was scrutinizing the platform one year ago. CFTC resignations can allow bold new pro-crypto regulatory action, but might also undermine trust in the long run.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Polymarket’s Return to the US

Although Polymarket is famously banned in the US, that might be changing soon. Earlier this July, the prediction market acquired QCEX, a CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange, as part of a way to reenter this substantial market.

Today, Polymarket’s CEO confirmed that this plan is bearing fruit.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Specifically, the CFTC published a no-action letter today regarding a request from QCX. The Commission announced its new stance that it won’t initiate enforcement actions against the platform for failure to comply with several data reporting requirements.

In other words, Polymarket’s path to US customers is wide open.

Meanwhile, the platform’s entry in the US market could potentially drive trading volume for Circle’s stablecoin. Polymarket primarily accepts USDC deposits.

A new wave of prediction market enthusiasts could likely drive USDC’s market cap towards $100 billion.

Is The CFTC Moving Too Fast?

Polymarket’s reentry to US markets represents a stunning turnaround; almost exactly a year ago, the CFTC was intensely scrutinizing the platform. In 2025, however, things are different. Trump’s war on crypto enforcement has been quite extensive, and the Commission has changed dramatically.

Sponsored

Sponsored

This turnaround is just one of the CFTC’s drastic actions caused while Caroline Pham remains the sole Commissioner. A series of resignations left the Acting Chair with broad powers, and rumors claim she’ll resign after Brian Quintenz gets confirmed.

Quintenz himself has direct connections with major prediction markets, so it’s unlikely that he’d oppose Polymarket’s operation in the US. In other words, this development is probably here to stay, and no one can potentially reverse it in the foreseeable future.

Still, the platform has recently come under fire for some of its controversial prediction markets. This breakthrough doesn’t seem likely to inspire any behavioral changes, as far as that’s concerned.

Polymarket has already attracted opposition from the US gambling industry, and these unilateral regulatory decisions may attract pushback from other sectors.

“Crime is legal now” is becoming a dangerous mantra in the crypto community, and the US’ complete about-face on Polymarket might contribute to this culture of impunity.

Today’s development has immense market implications, but crypto users should also be aware of potential long-term risks.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/polymarket-us-entry-cftc-approval/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Healthtech founder Mary on her passion for accessible healthcare, overcoming bias as a woman in tech, and why the industry needs more diverse voices.
Moonveil
MORE$0,10108+%4,29
WHY
WHY$0,00000002755--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/04 04:41
Partager
Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage Digital has added custody and staking for Starknet’s STRK token, expanding the token's utility for institutional investors in the US. Anchorage Digital, a chartered crypto bank in the United States, has launched custody and staking support for Starknet’s native token, STRK, seeking to address investors’ appetite for yield generation on digital assets.According to a Wednesday announcement, staked STRK currently yields an annual percentage rate (APR) of 7.28%. Anchorage, offering STRK custodian services since January, is expanding the token’s utility.“Anchorage Digital has a long-standing relationship with Starknet and now is opening the door to institutional custody and staking of STRK,” the company said in a statement. Read more
STRK
STRK$0,1238+%0,48
Moonveil
MORE$0,10108+%4,29
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01251+%0,08
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:10
Partager
AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Researchers posing as children on Character AI logged 669 harmful interactions in 50 hours, including grooming and drug offers.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1245+%0,24
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Webus and Air China Partner to Enable XRP Payments

Bitcoin's Price Is Flat, but the Hash Rate Just Hit a Record High