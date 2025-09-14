Polymarket eyes $10B valuation as prediction market preps US comeback

TLDR

Polymarket’s valuation jumps to $10B following a strategic funding round and regulatory approval.

U.S. operations resume after Polymarket secures CFTC approval and acquires QCX in September 2025.

Donald Trump Jr.’s board appointment signals Polymarket’s strong U.S. comeback plans.

Polymarket’s blockchain platform offers real-time forecasting on global events, attracting global investors.

Polymarket is preparing for a major comeback in the U.S. market, with its sights set on a potential $10 billion valuation. Following recent developments, including new funding and strategic partnerships, the prediction market platform is set to re-enter the U.S. after overcoming past regulatory challenges. The company’s growth potential has garnered significant investor interest, signaling strong future prospects. Here’s what’s fueling Polymarket’s push for expansion and what lies ahead for the platform.

Polymarket’s U.S. Return After Regulatory Setback

Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, has made significant strides toward re-launching its U.S. operations. The company faced a setback in 2022 when the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) charged it with offering unregistered event-based binary options. However, after securing approval from the CFTC in September 2025, Polymarket is poised to once again serve U.S. investors.

In early September, Polymarket’s founder Shayne Coplan confirmed that the company had received the green light to restart its operations in the U.S. “The U.S. needs access to this important platform,” stated Coplan. This move comes after Donald Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board, signaling a strategic effort to strengthen the platform’s position within the U.S. regulatory landscape.

Strategic Partnerships and Funding Boost

Polymarket’s strategic acquisition of QCX in September 2025 was a pivotal step in overcoming regulatory hurdles. This acquisition allowed Polymarket to establish a legal foothold within the U.S. market, providing a clearer path for expansion. The move has made it easier for the platform to navigate complex regulatory requirements, which had previously hindered its U.S. operations.

In addition to this acquisition, Polymarket has secured substantial funding, which has tripled the company’s valuation to $10 billion. According to sources, the company’s valuation could potentially range between $3 billion and $10 billion, underscoring the growing investor confidence in the platform. Polymarket’s ability to secure this funding signals its strong potential for growth, with plans to enhance product development, user acquisition, and technological advancements in the near future.

What’s Next for Polymarket’s Growth?

With a new valuation and a clear path to legal U.S. operations, Polymarket is positioned for rapid growth. The company plans to expand its user base significantly by targeting U.S. investors and attracting new participants globally. According to reports, aggressive marketing campaigns are expected to be rolled out to reach a wider audience.

Moreover, the additional funding will be directed toward technological advancements, particularly blockchain infrastructure, to improve platform scalability. Polymarket aims to further solidify its standing as a dominant player in the prediction market space by offering a more seamless user experience and a wider range of market offerings.

Despite its promising future, Polymarket faces challenges. The regulatory landscape surrounding prediction markets, particularly those involving blockchain and cryptocurrencies, remains complex and evolving. The company will need to stay agile, ensuring compliance with regulations across various jurisdictions to maintain its growth trajectory.

The Path Ahead for Polymarket’s Market Influence

Polymarket’s expansion into the U.S. market is expected to have a lasting effect on the global prediction market industry. By operating legally in the U.S., the platform will have access to a larger user base and more opportunities for market influence. This will further establish Polymarket’s reputation as a leading platform for real-time forecasts based on collective intelligence.

As the company looks to expand its offerings, it will also face competition from both decentralized and centralized platforms in the prediction market space. However, Polymarket’s innovative use of blockchain technology and its focus on user-driven predictions may give it an edge in providing more accurate forecasts than traditional polling methods.

In summary, Polymarket’s successful navigation of regulatory hurdles and significant funding boost positions it for a promising future. With the U.S. market now within reach, the company is poised to continue its expansion and strengthen its influence in the prediction market industry.

The post Polymarket eyes $10B valuation as prediction market preps US comeback appeared first on CoinCentral.