Polymarket Integrates Chainlink Oracles to Ensure Accurate Market Outcomes

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 17:30
chainlink-pp1 main

Chainlink, a leading DeFi oracle platform, has collaborated with Polymarket, a renowned prediction market. The partnership intends to deliver precise and tamper-proof resolutions for the prediction markets with enhanced speed, transparency, and accuracy for numerous consumers. As mentioned by Chainlink in its official press release, the development indicates a pivotal move in making tamper-resistant and validatable outcomes available for prediction market networks. Hence, the integration is anticipated to revolutionize the function of prediction markets, making them widely trusted, efficient, and more secure.

Chainlink Boosts Polymarket’s Market Resolutions with Chainlink Automation and Data Streams

Chainlink’s integration with Polymarket leverages Chainlink Automation and Chainlink Data Streams to deliver near-instant settlement for the unique 15-minute markets of Polymarket. In this respect, by utilizing verifiable, timestamped, and low-latency oracle reports, the partnership provides efficient market outcomes with reduced risks and heightened reliability. Additionally, the collaboration offers prediction markets for a noteworthy amount of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

Apart from that, the decentralized oracle ecosystems of Chainlink remove single failure points by getting data from enterprise-level node operators. The respective structure ensures tamper resistance, accuracy, and security along with guaranteeing the intended function of prediction markets. Sergey Nazarov, Chainlink’s Co-Founder, asserted that this collaboration makes prediction markets dependable signals driven by cryptographic truth, highlighting a fundamental change in the settlement of decentralized markets.

Simultaneously, beyond deterministic markets like asset pricing, the collaboration between Chainlink and Polymarket is set to delve into unique models to broaden prediction markets. Additionally, the mutual endeavor also minimizes reliance on mechanisms dealing with social voting. On the other hand, the integration attempts to decrease resolution risks while also providing more data-led and objective outcomes.

Driving User and Institutional Experience with Chainlink-Driven Prediction Markets

According to Chainlink, the inclusion of its robust oracle infrastructure into Polymarket is a key milestone to significantly improve the creation and settlement of prediction markets. Thus, for institutions, traders, and users alike, this development builds efficiency and confidence in these markets. Additionally, the participants can expect diverse benefits, including minimized requirement for subjective decision-making, guaranteeing fully trusted outcomes. In the meantime, the market creators and developers can seamlessly access automated and secure infrastructure to enable next-gen prediction products.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI has launched its Groove program that targets early entrepreneurs looking to build with artificial intelligence.
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 17:38
Partager
Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

The post Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-enters-top-5-cryptos-126b-market-cap-galaxy/
Capverse
CAP$0.15074+5.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016793+4.83%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:21
Partager
iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

An investor would have enough now to buy 691 units of the iPhone 17 if they had invested in XRP instead of buying each iPhone since the 5s. Notably, Apple just announced the iPhone 17 lineup, with official sales kicking off on September 19, 2025.Visit Website
DAR Open Network
D$0.03734+1.68%
XRP
XRP$3.17+4.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021--%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/13 13:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

Experts Predict New Launch Date for REX-Osprey XRP ETF

Pundit Says Many XRP Millionaires Will Be Born in October: Here’s Why