Polymarket Taps Chainlink to Deliver Real-Time Crypto Price Resolution

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/13 05:01
NEAR
NEAR$2.79+1.67%
RealLink
REAL$0.06463+0.70%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001726+3.60%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00615-1.12%

TLDR:

  • Polymarket now uses Chainlink Data Streams and Automation for near-instant settlement of asset pricing markets on Polygon.
  • The partnership reduces resolution delays, improving user experience and cutting dependence on manual or social resolutions.
  • Chainlink’s infrastructure secures nearly $100B in DeFi value and supports hundreds of protocols with trusted data.
  • Polymarket plans to expand the integration to support subjective markets with verifiable, decentralized data resolution.

Prediction markets just got a speed boost. Polymarket, known for onchain betting on real-world events, is rolling out near-instant market resolutions with Chainlink. The collaboration introduces faster, tamper-resistant results for asset pricing markets. 

Users can now trade with more confidence as outcomes settle within minutes. The integration is already live and marks a new phase for crypto-powered prediction platforms.

Polymarket Integrates Chainlink for Faster Crypto Price Resolutions

According to a press release shared by Chainlink, Polymarket has fully integrated Chainlink Data Streams and Automation. This combination delivers low-latency, verifiable price data and automates the settlement process onchain.

The upgrade launches on Polygon mainnet, opening the door to hundreds of crypto trading pairs already supported by Chainlink’s oracle network. Polymarket users can now create markets that resolve quickly and reliably without waiting for manual input.

Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov said the integration makes prediction markets more reliable by removing delays and trust issues in settlement. By using decentralized oracles, outcomes are determined based on tamper-proof data, creating a fairer trading environment for users.

Polymarket has been expanding aggressively. After acquiring QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange, the platform is preparing for a wider return to the U.S. market. This partnership strengthens its infrastructure for a global user base.

Secure, Automated Settlement Comes to Polygon

Chainlink’s oracle network already secures nearly $100 billion in DeFi total value. By bringing its proven data infrastructure to Polymarket, Chainlink ensures market resolutions are not just fast but verifiable onchain.

The automation layer also cuts the risk of disputes since settlement happens based on predetermined conditions. This provides traders with more confidence when locking in positions.

Polymarket’s integration hints at future use cases beyond asset pricing. The company is exploring ways to settle subjective markets, such as political outcomes, with minimal reliance on social voting.

This development could reshape how information markets function, turning them into trusted, near real-time indicators for traders worldwide.

The post Polymarket Taps Chainlink to Deliver Real-Time Crypto Price Resolution appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0549-0.18%
Everscale
EVER$0.01277+0.86%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-6.54%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from […]
Chainbase
C$0.23148-0.57%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03648+7.42%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03019-2.29%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:45
Partager
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Chainlink
LINK$25.12+2.74%
Partager
Medium2025/09/13 06:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!

Xpeng recalls 47,490 P7+ sedans, affecting over 70% of owners due to steering defects