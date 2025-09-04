Polymarket Wins Regulatory Clearance for US Comeback

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/04 21:19
Major
MAJOR$0.16013+4.54%

Polymarket has secured regulatory clearance from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to resume operations in the United States, marking a major milestone for the blockchain-based prediction platform.

Regulatory Green Light

The CFTC announced on Wednesday that its Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk had taken a “no-action position” regarding swap data reporting and recordkeeping obligations for event contracts. The move means that the regulator will not pursue enforcement actions against QCX LLC or QC Clearing LLC, the entities facilitating Polymarket’s US operations.

The decision effectively authorizes Polymarket to operate event contracts in compliance with federal derivatives regulations through its QCX partnership.

From Settlement to Approval

Polymarket’s return comes after years of regulatory hurdles. In 2022, the platform agreed to pay $1.4 million to settle CFTC charges of running an unregistered derivatives trading platform. As part of the agreement, it ceased services for US users.

The company reentered the regulatory spotlight this year when both the CFTC and the Department of Justice concluded investigations into whether Polymarket had accepted bets from Americans without authorization. Both agencies closed their probes in July without filing charges.

Just a week later, Polymarket acquired QCX in a $112 million deal, establishing the compliance structure that ultimately paved the way for its US reentry.

Competitive Landscape

Polymarket’s regulatory approval follows last year’s court win by rival Kalshi, which secured the ability to list contracts tied to political events, including the 2024 White House race. Kalshi has since reached a $2 billion valuation after raising $185 million in funding, reflecting the growing investor appetite for prediction markets.

Polymarket has also drawn notable backers. In late August, Donald Trump Jr. joined its advisory board after his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, made an undisclosed investment in the company.

Future Outlook 

Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan announced the news on X, praising the CFTC’s “impressive work” and highlighting the record pace at which the approval process was completed. He signaled that US operations would launch shortly, posting “stay tuned” to his followers.

The CFTC’s decision positions Polymarket to reestablish itself in the US more than three years after it was forced to block American users. With regulatory clearance secured, investor backing in place, and competitors already proving market demand, Polymarket is preparing for a high-profile return to the prediction market space.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2781-1.59%
SphereX
HERE$0.000249--%
MAY
MAY$0.04293+0.70%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Partager
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009291-1.41%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004117+5.34%
MAY
MAY$0.04293+0.70%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Partager
From mentality to strategy trading philosophy, these 52 blood and tears lessons you have to know

From mentality to strategy trading philosophy, these 52 blood and tears lessons you have to know

These 52 lessons were learned from the books I read, the lessons I learned from smart traders, and the countless mistakes I made along the way.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005664-9.39%
Partager
PANews2025/04/07 16:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

From mentality to strategy trading philosophy, these 52 blood and tears lessons you have to know

World Liberty Financial Price Prediction: WLFI Is Biggest Loser With 20% Slump As Trump-Linked Coin Continues Post-Launch Implosion

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress