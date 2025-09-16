Polymarket’s US expansion and SEC filing fuel token launch rumors

2025/09/16
Crypto prediction platform Polymarket has become the subject of a token launch speculation after its parent company Blockratize’s latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In the document, the company disclosed that it had sought to raise $257 million, of which $135 million was sold. The firm still has about $122 million of its offering left.

According to the firm, investors were offered “other warrants” as part of these fundraising terms. While such instruments can cover a wide range of rights, they are frequently associated with tokens that grant holders future claims.

That detail has prompted observers to draw comparisons with dYdX, which used a similar structure before its token debut.

Polymarket itself has not confirmed plans for a token, but including these rights suggests management is at least considering mechanisms that could later support a public launch.

Notably, this development arrived as Polymarket sought new funding that could value the company at up to $10 billion.

The firm has yet to respond to CryptoSlate’s request for comment as of press time.

US market expansion

At the same time, Polymarket is stepping deeper into the US market by branching beyond crypto-native wagers.

The firm has partnered with Stocktwits, a social platform widely used by American retail investors, to introduce prediction markets tied to corporate earnings.

The new feature embeds Polymarket’s markets directly into Stocktwits ticker pages, where users will see probabilities update throughout the earnings cycle.

The rollout, set to begin in September 2025, will cover a selection of public companies and extend to features such as “mention markets” that track keywords on earnings calls.

Matthew Modabber, Chief Marketing Officer at Polymarket, said:

Polymarket’s return to the US market follows a favorable position from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Earlier this month, the CFTC announced it would not pursue enforcement actions for certain recordkeeping and reporting obligations tied to event contracts.

