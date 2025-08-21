Polymath Builds Global Momentum with New Partnerships across Europe and North America

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/08/21 23:58

Toronto, Canda, August 21st, 2025, Chainwire

Partnerships include collaborations with Black Manta Capital Partners and Patina Capital, showcasing Polymath’s expanding global presence and interconnected network of trusted partners

Polymath Research Inc. (Polymath), the tokenization blockchain infrastructure company for private markets, has announced a series of strategic partnerships with global tokenization and digital assets organizations. These collaborations strengthen Polymath’s global reach and advance the organization’s goal of increasing the adoption of tokenization across traditional markets. 

From European capital markets and community-focused tokenization projects in the U.S., Polymath is establishing a robust infrastructure for market tokenization. 

The announced partnerships are: 

  • Black Manta Capital Partners, a pioneer in the regulated tokenization of assets, will license Polymath’s white-label Capital Platform to deliver tokenization and asset management services across Europe, adding deal flow and regulatory expertise to Polymath’s network. 
  • Real estate investment firm, Patina Capital, is pioneering community-focused real estate tokenization with its $375M Westinghouse development in Cleveland, Ohio, enabling local residents to invest in large-scale regeneration projects through the licensing of Polymath’s white label Capital Platform. 
  • CycleX, the digital asset infrastructure firm, will combine its end-to-end fund management expertise with Polymath’s purpose-built security token blockchain to streamline tokenization of real-world assets, enhancing issuance and lifecycle management for a wide range of asset classes. 

These announcements follow additional collaborations with Polymesh, including partnerships with Ocree Capital, REtoken, Republic, AlphaPoint, and Paysafe, as well as Wallet Tech integrations with Dfns and GK8 by Galaxy. 

REtokens USA Inc. has successfully tokenized approximately $66 million in real estate offerings on Polymesh, with an additional $34 million in contracted projects currently underway. In total, this represents $100 million in tokenized real estate offerings, showcasing how Polymesh provides the secure, transparent, and purpose-built infrastructure that makes large-scale real estate tokenization possible. 

The announcement comes as Polymath nears completion of its current funding round, expected to close on September 4, 2025, ahead of its previously announced anticipated public listing by way of a reverse takeover transaction with AnalytixInsight Inc., indicating its market traction and the scalability of its technology across diverse asset classes and jurisdictions.

About Polymath Research Inc. 

Polymath is the fintech company tokenizing the global financial system. The company is transforming the private securities market with a white-label SaaS platform that tokenizes real-world assets. Scalable and highly customizable, Polymath lets issuers design compliant, efficient issuance flows while integrating via APIs with custodians, fund-management platforms, cap-table tools, CRM systems, and KYC/AML providers. Polymath brings institutional-grade security, liquidity, and efficiency to private markets. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Polymath’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “will”, “can”, “expect”, “intend”, “believe”, “continue” or similar words or the negative thereof, and include the following: the implementation of collaborations with Black Manta Capital Partners and Patina Capital, the outcomes of such collaborations and partnerships, the completion of Polymath’s current funding round, Polymath’s potential global presence and interconnected network, Polymath’s ability to transform the private securities market, to increase adoption of tokenization across traditional markets and future infrastructure for market tokenization and to establish trust, reliability or faith in tokenization, and Polymath’s capacity to create pathways to wealth and maintain regulatory compliance. Although Polymath believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Polymath undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Contact:

Polymath Research Inc.

Vince Kadar

CEO

 [email protected]

ContactAccount ManagerLaura DrndalovskiLuna [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01941-0.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0707-11.29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia will require all mobile phones and tablets sold in the country to come with a government-backed messaging app called Max pre-installed from September 1.  The Russian government announced on Thursday that Max, a messenger application developed under the Kremlin-controlled tech company VK, will join the list of mandatory apps installed on all new gadgets […]
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003504-2.23%
RWAX
APP$0.002629-1.71%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 00:05
Partager
Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eerder deze maand leek iedereen vertrouwen te hebben in een renteverlaging volgende maand vanuit de Amerikaanse centrale bank. Daar is de markt nu niet meer zo zeker van, en dat zien we terug in de kwakkelende koersen. Investeerders lijken zich voor te bereiden op een teleurstelling, maar hopen stiekem dat ons morgen een verrassing te wachten staat. Renteverlaging is nog steeds de verwachting Morgen houdt voorzitter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank Jerome Powell een toespraak op een conferentie in Jackson Hole. De bank heeft de beleidsrente al het hele jaar stabiel gehouden, maar voor het eerst verwacht de markt dat de economie gestimuleerd wordt (goedkopere leningen zorgen voor meer vraag in de economie). Het vertrouwen in een renteverlaging heeft alles te maken met de slechte banencijfers die aan het begin van de maand naar buiten werden gebracht. In juli kwamen er veel minder banen bij dan verwacht en ook de cijfers van mei en juni werden fors naar beneden bijgesteld. Het zou een teken kunnen zijn dat de Amerikaanse economie richting een recessie beweegt, en dus knalde de kans op een renteverlaging de lucht in. Vorige week dinsdag kwam ook nog eens de consumentenprijsindex (CPI) lager binnen dan verwacht, waardoor op een gegeven moment de hele futuresmarkt een renteverlaging verwachtte. Een dag later zwakte het optimisme af toen de producentenprijsindex (PPI) flink teleurstelde met hogere cijfers. Sindsdien houden steeds meer mensen rekening met opnieuw een rentepauze. Momenteel houdt 71,3 procent van de futuresmarkt rekening met een renteverlaging van 0,25 procent, zo laten gegevens van CME Group zien. Dat is nog steeds een dikke meerderheid, maar het percentage is dus rap gedaald de afgelopen tijd. De notulen van de laatste rentevergadering hebben daar ook aan bijgedragen. De meerderheid ziet de opwaartse inflatierisico’s als groter dan het risico op een zwakkere werkgelegenheid. Goed om te melden is dat de vergadering na de zwakke banencijfers plaatsvond. Alle ogen naar morgenmiddag Toch lijkt de markt zich al in te dekken voor een tegenvaller. Ondertussen gaat de aandacht uit naar de speech van morgen om 16:00 uur. Het meest waarschijnlijke scenario is dat Powell de opties openlaat, aangezien er nog veel nieuwe data op komst is die het besluit van de Fed zal beïnvloeden. Als er wordt gehint naar een verlaging dan zou zich dat waarschijnlijk vertalen in een stijgende bitcoin (BTC) koers. Maar een strenge toon kan juist negatief uitpakken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,671.6-0.85%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003504-2.23%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0.03846-7.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 01:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

BlockDAG’s $379M Presale Overshadows NEAR’s $3 Drive and TRUMP Coin ETF Speculation