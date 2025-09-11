Pop Culture stakes $33m in Bitcoin to fuel Web3 entertainment vision

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/11 03:08
Movement
MOVE$0.1295+3.93%
Zypher Network
POP$0.00773+673.00%
SEED
SEED$0.001028-0.38%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01988-13.71%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002566-1.15%
Fuel
FUEL$0.0056-0.70%

Pop Culture’s $33 million treasury move into Bitcoin is the seed capital for a radical plan to transform fan engagement into ownable, tradable digital assets on a global scale. The company aims to weave crypto into content, live events, and artist management.

Summary
  • Pop Culture Group invested $33 million in Bitcoin, acquiring 300 BTC to anchor a new crypto fund.
  • The company plans to expand into Ethereum, BOT, and Web3 entertainment projects tied to music, live events, and artist incubation.
  • The move comes as corporate Bitcoin holdings hit record highs, with firms and institutions now controlling over 7% of total supply.

According to a press release dated September 10, the Nasdaq-listed cultural industry operation enterprise Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd. (CPOP) has completed a $33 million acquisition of Bitcoin (BTC).

The purchase, which includes 300 BTC, serves as the cornerstone asset for a newly established cryptocurrency fund pool. Pop Culture said the strategy extends beyond Bitcoin accumulation, with plans to deploy capital into Ethereum (ETH) and its own native token, BOT, alongside targeted investments in Web3 entertainment.

Building a new entertainment economy on a crypto foundation

While the Bitcoin purchase provides a stable base, Pop Culture’s blueprint involves a more aggressive deployment into specific Web3 initiatives directly tied to its core business. The company’s proposed fund pool targets promising cryptocurrencies within the Web3 pan-entertainment track, a broad category that likely includes fractional ownership platforms for music rights, metaverse concert experiences, and fan engagement tokens.

More concretely, the strategy signals direct investment into high-quality equity projects and artist incubation programs that leverage blockchain for rights management and novel revenue streams, effectively turning the company into a venture studio for crypto-native entertainment.

Pop Culture’s ambitious pivot reflects a much broader institutional march toward Bitcoin adoption. According to data compiled by Bitwise Asset Management, corporate Bitcoin holdings surged dramatically in Q2 2025, with public companies adding a record 159,107 BTC to their balance sheets.

Notably, the race is no longer just for publicly listed companies. States and private institutions are also major participants, with aggregator CoinGecko tracking 115 institutions worldwide that collectively hold a staggering 1.5 million BTC, worth over $171 billion and accounting for 7.14% of the total supply.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00875-2.82%
Solana
SOL$222.95+3.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.796+1.53%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
Union
U$0.01098+0.18%
TIA
TIA$1.748-2.88%
IO
IO$0.61--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Partager
Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

CryptoAppsy provides real-time data for thousands of crypto assets on iOS and Android. Users can view live portfolio updates without account creation hassle. Continue Reading:Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights The post Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
RealLink
REAL$0.06255+2.77%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01987-14.01%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 02:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market

GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad