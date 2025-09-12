Popular Altcoin Hyperliquid (HYPE) Announces Withdrawal from Project! Winner Announced!

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 21:29
NEAR
NEAR$2,737+1,55%
CreatorBid
BID$0,10013-7,63%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55,25+0,82%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,000636+7,79%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1,0009+0,01%

Decentralized cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Hyperliquid (HYPE) announced last week that it plans to launch its own native stablecoin, USDH.

Accordingly, Hyperliquid announced that it will hold an on-chain vote on the issuance of its stablecoin USDH. The selected project will win the right to issue a native USDH stablecoin compatible with Hyperliquid. Hyperliquid will provide the branding and USDH token, while the team selected through the vote will be responsible for the issuance and operations.

As anticipation for Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin continues, Ethena (ENA), the team behind the USDe synthetic dollar protocol, has announced that it has withdrawn its bid to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin.

Ethena Labs has withdrawn its proposal to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin, acknowledging concerns raised in direct conversations with community members and validators.

Ethena Labs founder Guy Young said that community concerns that Ethena was not a Hyperliquid-specific team, had other product lines, and did not limit its goals to a single partner exchange were valid, and therefore the proposal was withdrawn.

Ethena’s withdrawal marks a significant shift in the bidding process, which has already received bids from numerous teams to issue Hyperliquid’s upcoming native stablecoin, USDH.

With Ethena eliminated, prediction markets on Polymarket give Native Markets a 92% chance of winning, with Paxos in second place at around 7% at the time of writing.

Ultimately, Ethena’s withdrawal not only gave Native Markets the near-certain winner, but also highlighted the advantage local projects have in decentralized governance processes.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/popular-altcoin-hyperliquid-hype-announces-withdrawal-from-project-winner-announced/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Over 28% of Ether’s supply is now locked, signaling tightening liquidity conditions, as more Nasdaq-listed companies establish corporate crypto reserves.
Moonveil
MORE$0,09578-3,80%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00618-2,67%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 02:02
Partager
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3,0356+1,22%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Partager
Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin surges 20% due to optimism around DOGE ETF launch and technical signals. Analyst predicts 'last big rally' with potential for altcoins.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,09578-3,80%
DOGE
DOGE$0,27009+8,76%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

LEASH V2 Cross-Chain Rollout Sparks SHIB Price Forecast: Could a 200% Jump Be Next?