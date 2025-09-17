Portal To Bitcoin: PTB Emerges As The Key To Revolutionize BTC Exposure – See Why

2025/09/17
Bitcoin has long been celebrated as the digital gold, a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, and a reliable store of value. Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) is being recognized as one of the most transformative innovations in the crypto space. By serving as a direct gateway to Bitcoin’s liquidity, PTB bridges gaps that have long limited adoption and accessibility.

Why Portal To Bitcoin Is A True Revolution

Investor in crypto and blockchain, BATMAN, has identified Portal To Bitcoin as a transformative force in the crypto landscape. PTB is a decentralized protocol that is fundamentally changing the BTC exposure dynamic. According to the BATMAN post on X, PTB is a game changer, and it’s the essential key to unlocking a new era for BTC and the broader decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

The expert asserts that PTB allows seamless connection of Bitcoin to DeFi by providing a suite of products, making it more liquid and accessible than ever before. The protocol operates on a trust-minimized model, where there are no custodians, no wrapped tokens, only pure trust, and minimized access with Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, this will enable every player to use their Bitcoin globally, without having to rely on gatekeepers or centralized entities. BATMAN concludes that this is what the ethos of BTC has always been about: permissions, trustless, and decentralized finance. Thus, any product that improves BTC utility in a way that respects its foundational principles should be welcomed.

Diversification Beyond Land And Real Estate

While the exposure to Bitcoin is being revolutionized around the world, financial analyst Gichuki Kahome has made a compelling case for including BTC in a diversified investment portfolio, specifically for Kenyan investors. Kahome advises allocating a 5-10% portion of a portfolio to BTC, viewing the flagship asset not as a speculative gamble but as a strategic long-term holding.

The advisor’s perspective is based on the idea that BTC offers low correlation with traditional investments such as land and real estate, making it an ideal tool for better diversification. Kahome noted that BTC has averaged an astonishing 82% annual return in the last 10 years. While performance is not a guarantee of future results, he anticipates that Bitcoin will continue to deliver strong returns, with an expected average of 30% per annum in the next decade.

Furthermore, the expert has underscored Bitcoin’s financial prowess. According to the expert, BTC is a superior hedge against the weakening of fiat currencies, particularly mentioning the Kenyan Shilling (KES) and the US Dollar (USD). He further states that BTC is digital gold, and it is a better store of value than gold itself.

Bitcoin
