The post Portland Trail Blazers Scoot Henderson Suffers Hamstring Tear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PORTLAND, OREGON – JANUARY 16: Scoot Henderson #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after a basket during the first half against the LA Clippers at Moda Center on January 16, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson has suffered a torn hamstring the team announced earlier today. This injury was suffered during a team workout and is expected to sideline him between 4-8 weeks. With training camp mere days away, this is a brutal blow to the Trail Blazers, and a huge hindrance on Henderson going into his third season. Henderson was expected to finally put everything together this season, after a pretty mundane start to his career. Last season, specifically in the second half of the season, Henderson began to show growth as a scorer, and he began to look more comfortable on the court overall as well. Now with this injury potentially sidelining him until a few weeks into November, it puts a pause on his development. With Portland bringing Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard back this offseason, Henderson would finally have some real veteran leadership ahead of him. Lillard is going to be out for the entire season with injury but his presence in the locker room and on the sideline could help Henderson as he looks to take the next step in his career. This injury could also have lasting effects on Henderson this season, as hamstring injuries are known to linger. He could return to the court and still have to play cautiously in fear of aggravating his injury all over again. This news… The post Portland Trail Blazers Scoot Henderson Suffers Hamstring Tear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PORTLAND, OREGON – JANUARY 16: Scoot Henderson #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after a basket during the first half against the LA Clippers at Moda Center on January 16, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson has suffered a torn hamstring the team announced earlier today. This injury was suffered during a team workout and is expected to sideline him between 4-8 weeks. With training camp mere days away, this is a brutal blow to the Trail Blazers, and a huge hindrance on Henderson going into his third season. Henderson was expected to finally put everything together this season, after a pretty mundane start to his career. Last season, specifically in the second half of the season, Henderson began to show growth as a scorer, and he began to look more comfortable on the court overall as well. Now with this injury potentially sidelining him until a few weeks into November, it puts a pause on his development. With Portland bringing Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard back this offseason, Henderson would finally have some real veteran leadership ahead of him. Lillard is going to be out for the entire season with injury but his presence in the locker room and on the sideline could help Henderson as he looks to take the next step in his career. This injury could also have lasting effects on Henderson this season, as hamstring injuries are known to linger. He could return to the court and still have to play cautiously in fear of aggravating his injury all over again. This news…