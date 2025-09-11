Post Malone Returns To Hip-Hop After Hitting Big In Country Music

2025/09/11 23:02
Post Malone returns to Billboard’s hip-hop tallies as DJ Khaled’s “Brother” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again debuts on three charts, including the Hot Rap Songs list. NAPA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Rapper, singer and songwriter Post Malone performs live on stage during BottleRock at Napa Valley Expo on May 26, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

Post Malone took a big risk with his career when he decided to try his hand at country music. He’d already succeeded at first as a rapper, then with pop music, and again by leaning into alternative rock, but he was eager to attempt something new.

In 2024, Malone dropped his first country album, F-1 Trillion, which became hugely successful. The set rocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and produced one of his latest champions on the Hot 100 with “I Had Some Help” alongside Morgan Wallen.

As he readies a sophomore country full-length, Malone makes it clear he hasn’t forgotten about his roots — where he got started — as he scores hits on several of Billboard’s hip-hop and rap tallies alongside one of the genre’s biggest hitmakers.

“Brother” Debuts on Three Billboard Charts

Malone recently joined DJ Khaled on his new single “Brother.” The tune also credits hip-hop superstar YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and this frame it launches on a trio of rankings. “Brother” starts at No. 23 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and opens at No. 30 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs tally, becoming instant top 40 wins on the two lists.

Post Malone’s First Hip-Hop Hit in a While

Malone earned his previous most recent win on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in 2023. In May of that year, he joined YoungBoy Never Broke Again and The Kid Laroi on “What You Say.” That tune opened at No. 47 and disappeared quickly afterward.

Post Malone’s Return to Hot Rap Songs

It’s been even longer since Malone arrived on Billboard’s list of the most successful rap tracks in America, the Hot Rap Songs chart. In mid-2022, several tunes from his album Twelve Carat Toothache arrived on the tally. The biggest hit of the bunch, “Cooped Up” with Roddy Ricch, peaked at No. 4. One additional top 10, “I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song)” alongside Gunna, spent one week at No. 8. His solo cut “Insane” from the project debuted at No. 14 and fell away quickly thereafter.

Back on Radio with “Brother”

“Brother” also becomes a radio hit as it debuts at No. 48 – in third-to-last place – on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. It marks Malone’s ninth career appearance and his first since late 2019, when “Enemies,” which features rapper DaBaby, debuted and eventually climbed to an all-time high of No. 42.

DJ Khaled Teases Aalam of God

DJ Khaled recently began promoting his upcoming album Aalam of God, which is expected at some point this year, although it doesn’t have a specific release date yet. On August 28 he released “You Remind Me,” which leans heavily into reggae and features six additional artists, including Bounty Killer, Buju Banton, and Vybz Kartel. A day later, the same producer and songwriter shared “Brother,” which has become the focus track for the project.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/11/post-malone-returns-to-hip-hop-after-hitting-big-in-country-music/

