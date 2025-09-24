The post Powell says slowing labor market prompted rate cut, sees ‘challenging situation’ ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference, following the issuance of the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement on interest rate policy, in Washington, D.C., U.S., Sept. 17, 2025. Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that weakness in the labor market is outweighing concerns about stubborn inflation, leading to a decision he backed to lower the central bank’s key interest rate last week. The Federal Open Market Committee’s first cut of the year came amid signs that both supply and demand of workers is waning at the same time that near-term impact from tariffs has pushed inflation higher. At such times, Powell said, during a speech to business leaders in Providence, R.I., the Fed’s job is to “balance both sides of our dual mandate” for stable prices and low unemployment. “Near-term risks to inflation are tilted to the upside and risks to employment to the downside — a challenging situation,” he said. “Two-sided risks mean that there is no risk-free path.” The conditions Powell described in the speech are consistent with stagflation, in which growth slows and inflation is high. While the current situation is far less severe than what the U.S. encountered in the 1970s and early ’80s, it nonetheless has presented a policy challenge for the Fed. Powell, however, said he is comfortable with the central bank’s current policy path though he indicated the possibility of additional cuts should the FOMC see the need to be more accommodative. “The increased downside risks to employment have shifted the balance of risks to achieving our goals,” he said. “This policy stance, which I see as still modestly restrictive, leaves us well positioned to respond to potential economic developments.” Stocks reacted little to Powell’s comments though Treasury yields edged lower. Watching jobs, inflation… The post Powell says slowing labor market prompted rate cut, sees ‘challenging situation’ ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference, following the issuance of the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement on interest rate policy, in Washington, D.C., U.S., Sept. 17, 2025. Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that weakness in the labor market is outweighing concerns about stubborn inflation, leading to a decision he backed to lower the central bank’s key interest rate last week. The Federal Open Market Committee’s first cut of the year came amid signs that both supply and demand of workers is waning at the same time that near-term impact from tariffs has pushed inflation higher. At such times, Powell said, during a speech to business leaders in Providence, R.I., the Fed’s job is to “balance both sides of our dual mandate” for stable prices and low unemployment. “Near-term risks to inflation are tilted to the upside and risks to employment to the downside — a challenging situation,” he said. “Two-sided risks mean that there is no risk-free path.” The conditions Powell described in the speech are consistent with stagflation, in which growth slows and inflation is high. While the current situation is far less severe than what the U.S. encountered in the 1970s and early ’80s, it nonetheless has presented a policy challenge for the Fed. Powell, however, said he is comfortable with the central bank’s current policy path though he indicated the possibility of additional cuts should the FOMC see the need to be more accommodative. “The increased downside risks to employment have shifted the balance of risks to achieving our goals,” he said. “This policy stance, which I see as still modestly restrictive, leaves us well positioned to respond to potential economic developments.” Stocks reacted little to Powell’s comments though Treasury yields edged lower. Watching jobs, inflation…

Powell says slowing labor market prompted rate cut, sees ‘challenging situation’ ahead

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 00:51
NEAR
NEAR$2.946+2.18%
Chainbase
C$0.21164-3.82%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03046-1.16%
Union
U$0.010263+0.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08542+0.95%

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference, following the issuance of the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement on interest rate policy, in Washington, D.C., U.S., Sept. 17, 2025.

Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that weakness in the labor market is outweighing concerns about stubborn inflation, leading to a decision he backed to lower the central bank’s key interest rate last week.

The Federal Open Market Committee’s first cut of the year came amid signs that both supply and demand of workers is waning at the same time that near-term impact from tariffs has pushed inflation higher.

At such times, Powell said, during a speech to business leaders in Providence, R.I., the Fed’s job is to “balance both sides of our dual mandate” for stable prices and low unemployment.

“Near-term risks to inflation are tilted to the upside and risks to employment to the downside — a challenging situation,” he said. “Two-sided risks mean that there is no risk-free path.”

The conditions Powell described in the speech are consistent with stagflation, in which growth slows and inflation is high. While the current situation is far less severe than what the U.S. encountered in the 1970s and early ’80s, it nonetheless has presented a policy challenge for the Fed.

Powell, however, said he is comfortable with the central bank’s current policy path though he indicated the possibility of additional cuts should the FOMC see the need to be more accommodative.

“The increased downside risks to employment have shifted the balance of risks to achieving our goals,” he said. “This policy stance, which I see as still modestly restrictive, leaves us well positioned to respond to potential economic developments.”

Stocks reacted little to Powell’s comments though Treasury yields edged lower.

Watching jobs, inflation

On the labor market, Powell noted “a marked slowdown” in supply and demand. “In this less dynamic and somewhat softer labor market, the downside risks to employment have risen,” he said.

Indeed, payroll growth has slowed dramatically, averaging below 30,000 during the summer months while benchmark revisions showed nearly a million fewer jobs created in the 12 months prior to March 2025.

At the same time, inflation has cooled substantially since hitting a more than 40-year peak in 2022 but is still considerably above the Fed’s 2% goal. Commerce Department data to be released Friday is expected to indicate that personal consumption prices rose 2.7% on an annual all-items basis and 2.9% when excluding food and energy, Powell said.

Adding to uncertainty is the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The president continues to negotiate with major U.S. trading partners about the ultimate level for the duties, with a key deadline with China coming up in early November. Fed economists for now are viewing the tariffs as mostly a temporary rise in prices, though that could change.

“Uncertainty around the path of inflation remains high,” Powell said. “We will carefully assess and manage the risk of higher and more persistent inflation. We will make sure that this one-time increase in prices does not become an ongoing inflation problem.”

Powell is presiding over a Fed that has come under intense criticism from the White House and is seeing an unusually wide dispersion in views among officials. The FOMC meeting concluding with participants narrowly split, 10-9, over whether one or two more quarter-point cuts would be appropriate this year. Trump appointee Stephen Miran has pushed for a much more aggressive course, but his term as governor ends in January.

Earlier Tuesday, Governor Michelle Bowman warned about the dangers of moving too slow to address the labor market. Bowman, also a Trump appointee, said “we are at serious risk of already being behind the curve in addressing deteriorating labor market conditions.”

“I am concerned that the labor market could enter into a precarious phase and there is a risk that a shock could tip it into a sudden and significant deterioration,” she said.

While Powell has not provided his expectations for future rate moves, Bowman said she hopes the recent action is “the first step” in an ongoing move back to a neutral interest rate level.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/23/powell-says-slowing-labor-market-prompted-rate-cut-sees-challenging-situation-ahead.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$213.9-1.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,673.47-0.49%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.376+1.07%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.10076+0.04%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23952+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01187-0.25%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Partager
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004494+2.88%
XRP
XRP$2.8425+0.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.13379+0.45%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership