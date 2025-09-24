Global markets fell flat on their face early Wednesday in reaction to comments from Powell and Trump a day earlier, humbling investors across all asset classes.Global markets fell flat on their face early Wednesday in reaction to comments from Powell and Trump a day earlier, humbling investors across all asset classes.

Powell, Trump remarks send global markets into the red

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 18:07
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.727+0.63%
Suilend
SEND$0.4874-5.63%
RedStone
RED$0.5282+2.70%

Global markets fell flat on their face early Wednesday in reaction to comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. President Donald Trump a day earlier, humbling investors across all major asset classes.

As Cryptopolitan reported, Powell warned that “equity prices are fairly highly valued,” while Trump added more heat by slamming the Fed’s indecisiveness in a morning briefing.

U.S. stock futures barely moved Tuesday night. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up just 18 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures added 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.09%. That came after the S&P 500 finally ended a three-day win streak and backed away from record highs. In after-hours trading, Micron Technology surged over 2% thanks to earnings that beat forecasts and a strong outlook. The company’s 46% revenue jump was tied to the AI boom that’s still pulling in cash.

Asian markets tumble after Powell and Trump leave rate outlook unclear

Across Asia, markets were all over the place by Wednesday. Australia’s ASX/S&P 200 dropped 0.92%, closing at 8,764.5. Japan moved in the opposite direction. The Nikkei 225 climbed 0.3% to 45,630.31, and the Topix rose 0.23% to 3,170.45. Japan’s stock rally is still going, even with risk on the table. Foreign investors keep pumping money into the market, helped by governance reforms and improving company earnings.

South Korea didn’t hold up. The Kospi lost 0.4% to close at 3,472.14. The Kosdaq, packed with smaller names, slid 1.29% to 860.94. Still, defense stocks ignored the pain. Hanwha Aerospace, Korea Aerospace, and Hyundai Rotem all climbed between 2% and 5%. Investors were clearly betting on military tech no matter what Powell or Trump said.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index jumped 1.49%. Mainland China’s CSI 300 finished higher at 4,566.07. But that didn’t mean things were calm. Super Typhoon Ragasa tore through the region, bringing violent winds and floods. The Hong Kong Observatory said southern districts and high grounds were facing hurricane-level damage. Markets stayed open, though, and Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares soared more than 6% after CEO Eddie Wu told investors the company was ramping up investment in artificial intelligence.

Japan’s recovery looks steady but fragile. Real wages and household spending are creeping up. Inflation is finally hovering around the Bank of Japan’s 2% target, and the yen has calmed down after its wild crash to 160 per dollar last year. Zuhair Khan, senior fund manager at UBP Investments, said Japan’s strength is tied to “fundamentals and valuations relative to other markets.” The Nikkei 225 now trades at a 23.01 price-to-earnings ratio. Topix sits at 17.46. The S&P 500, by comparison, is floating up at 28.54.

Back in commodities, spot gold was last seen at $3,778.78 per ounce, up 0.4% after smashing through a record high of $3,830 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures for December slid 0.1% to $3,812.10.

Silver kept running, up 0.5% to $44.23 per ounce, closing in on its highest level in nearly 14 years. Platinum moved 0.4% higher to $1,483.53, and palladium added 0.3% to $1,225.46.

Oil wasn’t spared from the drama, as its prices moved up slightly as traders reacted to falling U.S. crude stockpiles. Brent futures surged by 26 cents to settle at $67.89 per barrel by 0810 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also rose 26 cents, finishing at $63.67, according to data from Reuters. The supply drop gave oil bulls a reason to show up, even if Powell and Trump had just dropped an economic gut punch.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$33.1081+3.88%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01224+1.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Partager
Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001257-1.17%
Wink
LIKE$0.008066-4.06%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:12
Partager
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

PANews reported on September 24th that according to PR Newswire, Chinese auto dealer Jiuzi New Energy (NASDAQ: JZXN) announced that its board of directors has formally approved and adopted a cryptoasset investment policy. This policy authorizes the company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves to specific cryptoassets within a prudent risk management framework. The policy's core framework includes: 1. Clear investment authorization and ceiling: The board has authorized the company to deploy up to $1 billion to purchase cryptoassets, ensuring controlled risk exposure. 2. Strict asset selection criteria: Initially, investments will be limited to BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any future expansion plans to include other assets will require reassessment and approval by the board's risk committee. 3. Highest level of custody standards: The company will not hold custody of acquired cryptoassets. 4. Professional oversight and governance structure: A "Cryptoasset Risk Committee" will be established to oversee the implementation of various policies and report regularly to the board.
1
1$0.01398-1.52%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,016.27-0.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,059.38+0.14%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 19:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run