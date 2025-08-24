Powell’s Jackson Hole Address Hints at Rate Cuts

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 09:09
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997-0.83%
Capverse
CAP$0.06539+0.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02243+2.10%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002953-4.43%
MAY
MAY$0.04867-0.36%
Key Points:
  • Powell’s Jackson Hole speech indicates potential rate cuts due to employment risks.
  • Markets anticipate rate cuts at the September FOMC meeting.
  • S&P 500 rose, crypto inflows increased after Powell’s dovish tone.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated potential rate cuts at the 2025 Jackson Hole meeting, addressing employment risks and inflation, signaling a shift towards more adaptable monetary policies.

Powell’s dovish approach may spark market optimism, as seen with a 1.3% S&P 500 rise and increased Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange inflows, driven by expected monetary easing.

Fed’s Employment Concerns Lead to Talk of Rate Cuts

Jerome Powell’s recent speech at the Jackson Hole meeting indicated a significant shift in monetary policy focus, citing employment risks as a primary concern. The Federal Reserve’s dual mandate of maximizing employment and price stability remains central to Powell’s strategy. According to Powell, “Risks to inflation are tilted to the upside, and risks to employment are to the downside — a challenging situation”— Federal Reserve Speech Transcript.

With potential rate cuts looming, markets are already pricing in changes. The keynote address has already impacted asset prices, with the S&P 500 experiencing a notable increase of 1.3% in anticipation of more accommodative conditions.

Financial and crypto markets reacted quickly, adjusting investments and predicting future trends. Analysts noted higher inflows into Bitcoin and Ethereum on exchanges, as traders position for possible rate changes. Powell’s statement that risks to employment were on the downside reflects broader economic concerns.

Monetary Policy Shifts Influence Cryptos and Markets

Did you know? Powell’s 2020 Jackson Hole speech also hinted at dovish shifts, sparking a bull market in equities and cryptocurrencies that year.

Recent data from CoinMarketCap indicates Bitcoin’s current price at $115,284.13, with a market cap of $2.30 trillion, representing 57.35% market dominance. The past 90 days saw a 5.27% rise, though the 30-day period reflected a 2.08% decline. The 24-hour trading volume stood at $55.20 billion, with a decrease of 33.19%.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:05 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that if the Fed pursues a dovish path, cryptocurrencies may see increased volatility and growth opportunities. Historical trends show risk assets typically benefit from easier monetary conditions, potentially boosting both traditional and digital markets.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-jackson-hole-hints-rate-cuts/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: "Mr. Too Late" Powell has cost our country hundreds of billions of dollars. He is indeed one
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.798+0.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0692-0.71%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 22:10
Partager
Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

PANews reported on June 21 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that the market value of the top six Meme coin projects in the Ethereum
SIX
SIX$0.02231--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
L1
L1$0.007849+0.17%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 21:18
Partager
An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

PANews reported on August 24th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Ethereum ICO participant "0x7d03" sold 0.01 ETH in a test sale five hours ago after more than a decade of inactivity. Having invested just $15.50 in the ICO, he received 49.93 ETH, now worth $240,000, representing a 15,484x return.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09995-0.85%
Ethereum
ETH$4,776.16+1.57%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00695-8.67%
Partager
PANews2025/08/24 09:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

This week, NFT transaction volume decreased by 25.78% month-on-month to US$134 million, while the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 25%.