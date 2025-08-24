Powerball Jackpot Hits $750 Million—Here’s What the Winner Could Take Home After Taxes

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 22:39
Topline

The Powerball lottery jackpot climbed to $750 million—the tenth-largest prize in the lottery’s history—after no winning tickets were sold in the latest drawing, but an eventual winner would take home substantially less after taxes.

The $750 million jackpot is one of the largest in the lottery’s history.

Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Key Facts

No tickets were sold matching Saturday night’s winning numbers (11, 14, 34, 47, 51 and Powerball number 18), so the jackpot grew once again before the next drawing Monday night.

If a single ticket is sold matching each number drawn Monday, the winner could receive a jackpot of $750 million paid out in 30 annualized payments, or elect to take the lump sum of $338.6 million immediately—the much more popular option.

If the winner takes the lump sum, federal withholding taxes of 24% would immediately bring their winnings down to $257.3 million.

Winners would also likely face the highest federal marginal tax rate at 37%, bringing the cash sum down to $213.3 million.

If the winner picks the annuity, that $750 million jackpot is paid out over 30 payments for an average of $25 million, but federal taxes would reduce these to just $15.7 million.

They also might have to pay state taxes on their winnings, which range from a high of 10.9% in New York to 0% in California and Texas.

What To Watch For

The next drawing is scheduled for Monday night at 10:59 p.m. EDT, and can be streamed on the Powerball website. If a winner isn’t selected Monday night, the jackpot will grow again before the upcoming Wednesday drawing.

Surprising Fact

Although no winner was selected Saturday night, three people matched the numbers on all five white balls. A winner in New York and a winner in Maine will take home a $1 million prize, while a third winner in South Dakota will take home $2 million since they bought a ticket with the Power Play option for $1 more than a standard ticket. The odds of matching the five white balls, without the Powerball, are about 1 in 11.7 million, according to the lottery organizers.

Big Number

$2.04 billion. That’s the largest jackpot in Powerball history, which was claimed by a lucky winner in California in 2022. The jackpot has climbed above $1 billion multiple times over the course of the lottery’s history, most recently in 2024 when an Oregon cancer patient won a massive $1.3 billion jackpot.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/08/24/powerball-jackpot-reaches-750-million-heres-what-the-winner-could-take-home-after-taxes/

