“Powerful” — Veteran Trader Says After Ether Rips To Fresh All-Time High Amid Likely September Rate Cut ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





The price of Ethereum (ETH) hit its highest level yet on Friday, setting a new record high above $4,879 after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell signaled that an interest rate cut could come soon.

Powell Turns Dovish As Ether Treasuries Swell

Ether broke past the $4,000 threshold on August 8 for the first time since December, before breaching $4,500 on August 12. ETH has enjoyed a strong rally in 2025, benefiting from renewed institutional interest in the network behind the token.

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded around $4,879, marking a new record high, before retracing slightly to roughly $4,735 as of press time, up 10.7% over the past 24 hours, data from CoinGecko shows.

Ether’s upsurge has been spurred by dovish statements from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who hinted that the Central Bank may soon cut interest rates.

“The stability of the unemployment rate and other labor market measures allows us to proceed carefully as we consider changes to our policy stance,” Powell stated during his speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, adding:

Advertisement





“Nonetheless, with policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.”

Powell’s dovish tone signals looser liquidity ahead, a backdrop that often boosts demand for risk assets such as Bitcoin and Ether.

ETH is further benefiting from renewed inflows into its US-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Last week, U.S. spot Ether funds amassed over $1 billion in inflows in a single day for the first time since they began trading early last year. As of today, the ETH ETFs were collectively holding over $12.12 billion worth of assets.

Ethereum has also gained considerable momentum as several companies continue accumulating ether as part of their treasury strategy.

Corporate Ethereum treasury companies have amassed approximately $1.6 billion worth of Ether over the past month, with BitMine, SharpLink, ETHZilla, and GameSquare among the most aggressive buyers.