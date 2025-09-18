Prediction Market Kalshi Partners with Solana and Base to Promote On-Chain Innovation

Par : PANews
2025/09/18 07:53
PANews reported on September 18th that prediction market platform Kalshi has partnered with Solana and Base to launch an ecosystem hub. Kalshi posted on X on Wednesday, stating, "We support both off-chain and on-chain innovation and are collaborating with Solana and Base to provide dedicated funding," and announced the launch of its Kalshi Ecosystem Support Network.

This move comes as Kalshi's monthly trading volume is on the rise. Last month, Kalshi's volume reached $875 million, while Polymarket's volume was $1 billion. Following a surge in trading ahead of the US election last November, Kalshi's volume plummeted. Since last year, the platform hasn't surpassed $1 billion in trading volume in a single month, while Polymarket has achieved monthly volumes exceeding $1 billion multiple times.

