Predictive Modeling in Practice: A Case Study with AgenaRisk

Par : Hackernoon
2025/08/27 23:15
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01743+0.34%
Xphere
XP$0.01365-1.08%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Background and 2.1. Related Work

    2.2. The Impact of XP Practices on Software Productivity and Quality

    2.3. Bayesian Network Modelling

  2. Model Design

    3.1. Model Overview

    3.2. Team Velocity Model

    3.3. Defected Story Points Model

  3. Model Validation

    4.1. Experiments Setup

    4.2. Results and Discussion

  4. Conclusions and References

4. MODEL VALIDATION

The proposed model was implemented using AgenaRisk toolset [1]. AgenaRisk is a powerful tool for modelling risk and making predictions based on Bayesian Network. AgenaRisk has the following features:

\

  • It integrates the advantages of Bayesian Networks, statistical simulation and spreadsheet analysis.

  • A wide range of built-in conditional probability functions are available.

    \

  • It has the ability to build dynamic models.

    \

  • AgenaRisk is visual, simple and powerful tool.

\ A free licence for AgenaRisk toolset is available through the company website (http://www.agenarisk.com), but limited to 7 days.

\ In the next section, experiments setup will be illustrated, while the results will be provided and discussed in the following section

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Mohamed Abouelelam, Software System Engineering, University of Regina, Regina, Canada;

(2) Luigi Benedicenti, Software System Engineering, University of Regina, Regina, Canada.

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0.41672-4.67%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335+0.30%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004364-0.02%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Partager
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01742+0.28%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:00
Partager
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005018-1.41%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016842+1.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0666+8.46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement