President Donald Trump Set for Major Speech on Tuesday; Is It Bitcoin’s Big Political Day?

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/23 04:32
Bitcoin (BTC) traders are expecting a major political announcement on Tuesday September 22, 2025. After the crypto market recorded the largest year-to-date liquidation of leveraged trades on Monday, amounting to over $1.7 billion, crypto traders are focused on a potential high-impact crypto announcement from U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday.

Moreover, crypto traders have depicted increased worry over a potential further capitulation as the fear and greed index has been dropping below 50% in the past few days.

Why is Everyone Hyped About Tuesday as Bitcoin’s Big Political Day

Satoshi Action Fund Renews Focus in Washington D.C. 

Satoshi Action Fund, led by Dennis Porter, has in the past few days renewed its focus on crypto regulations in Washington D.C. Consequently, Satoshi Action Fund has announced that several pro-Bitcoin projects are in the pipeline.

Earlier on Monday, Porter announced that massive political news would happen on Tuesday. According to Porter, the upcoming announcement will potentially change the trajectory of Bitcoin’s politics in the United States.

Is it a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve?

The White House announced that President Trump will give a major speech on Tuesday morning. As such, speculations on whether the speech by President Trump will focus on Bitcoin and crypto have gained momentum.

Moreover, President Trump has made deliberate decisions to enable the mainstream adoption of crypto assets in the United States during his second term.

What’s the Potential Market Impact?

If Tuesday’s President Trump announcement will focus on Bitcoin and the crypto space, a potential market rebound is likely to happen in the coming days. Nonetheless, crypto traders should gauge if tomorrow’s political announcement will offset the high sell orders, which resulted in Monday’s crypto capitulation.

