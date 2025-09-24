Brazil is becoming more crypto-intensive, with President Lula appointing two civil servants to the Western Hemisphere Cryptocurrency Meeting in Panama. The President of Brazil, Lula da Silva, has given the green light to two Brazilian civil servants to visit a major cryptocurrency gathering in Panama.  Brazil has Maria Fernanda Modesto Guimarães Lisboa of Piauí and […] The post President Lula Frees Two Civil Servants to Attend Top Crypto Event in Panama appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Brazil is becoming more crypto-intensive, with President Lula appointing two civil servants to the Western Hemisphere Cryptocurrency Meeting in Panama. The President of Brazil, Lula da Silva, has given the green light to two Brazilian civil servants to visit a major cryptocurrency gathering in Panama.  Brazil has Maria Fernanda Modesto Guimarães Lisboa of Piauí and […] The post President Lula Frees Two Civil Servants to Attend Top Crypto Event in Panama appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

President Lula Frees Two Civil Servants to Attend Top Crypto Event in Panama

2025/09/24 03:00
Brazil is becoming more crypto-intensive, with President Lula appointing two civil servants to the Western Hemisphere Cryptocurrency Meeting in Panama.

The President of Brazil, Lula da Silva, has given the green light to two Brazilian civil servants to visit a major cryptocurrency gathering in Panama.

 Brazil has Maria Fernanda Modesto Guimarães Lisboa of Piauí and Betina Alves Teixeira of Goiases to represent it at the Fourth Meeting of the Western Hemisphere Cryptocurrency Working Group, according to the official decree published on September 19, 2025. 

This is happening in Panama City, September 22 through to the 26th of September, 2025, and is aimed at promoting the development of crypto-related policy and partnership in the Americas.

This name emphasizes the willingness of Brazil to participate in the dynamic digital asset arena.

 The Brazilian government, led by Lula, is striving to establish Brazilian dominance over cryptocurrencies and cooperation at a hemispheric level. 

Those two civil servants, involved in the international gathering, will be working under the National Secretariat of Public Security under the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

They will not cost the government anything, including traveling expenses, which will only enhance the significance of this international gathering.

Broadening Brazil’s Crypto Agenda

Brazil has been slowly developing its policy towards the regulation of cryptocurrencies. The existing administration has realized the disruptive power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. 

During his campaign, President Lula demanded regulatory systems that would work in line with the international regulations and policies against money laundering to better regulate digital assets.

The Panama incident gives Brazil an opportunity to cooperate with other nations within the Western Hemisphere. 

It is focused on enhancing policies, exchanging best practices, and potentially organizing actions against criminal activities in the crypto realm. 

Lula is sending two civil servants from the general security sector, signaling Brazil’s determination to be a very vocal participant in regional cryptocurrency formation.

A Strategic Move Amid Rising Crypto Adoption

The shift by Brazil occurs because most nations are becoming more concerned with cryptocurrencies, both regulation-wise and economically.

 The interest shown by the government toward crypto markets is strategic, considering the number of companies in Brazil that already possess digital assets exceeding 12,000. 

Panama is an important event in establishing international agreements, and the involvement of Brazil in Panama is a sign of the larger South American adoption of blockchain development.

The government’s participation in such international meetings indicates what could happen in the future, as the country may introduce new policies.

Since Brazil is an active participant, it might lead to the introduction of new policies and structures that can lead to additional investments and protection of risks.

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

The post ‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A “combo” ETF  Crypto ETF trailblazer  Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert has reacted to the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund  (GDLC), the very first multi-crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF), describing it as “groundbreaking.”  “Grayscale continues to be the first mover, driving new product innovations that bridge tradfi and digital assets,” Silbert said while commenting on the news.  Peter Mintzberg, chief executive officer at Graysacle, claims that the team behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency asset manager is working “expeditiously” in order to bring the product to the market.  A “combo” ETF  The ETF in question offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), as well as several other major altcoins, including the Ripple-linked XRP token, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). XRP, for instance, has a 5.2% share of the fund, making it the third-largest constituent.  The fund initially debuted as a private placement for accredited investors back in early 2018, and its shares later became available on over-the-counter (OTC) markets.  In early July, the SEC approved the conversion of GDLC into an ETF, but it was then abruptly halted for a “review” shortly after this.  As of Sept. 17, the fund currently has a total of $915.6 million in assets.  Crypto ETF trailblazer  It is worth noting that Grayscale is usually credited with kickstarting the cryptocurrency ETF craze by winning its court case against the SEC.  The SEC ended up approving Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024 and then followed up with Ethereum ETFs.  Grayscale’s flagship GBTC currently boasts more than $20.5 billion in net assets, according to data provided by SoSoValue.  Source: https://u.today/groundbreaking-barry-silbert-reacts-to-approval-of-etf-with-xrp-exposure
